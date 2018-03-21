The Sun News
Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering

Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering

— 21st March 2018

Paul Orude,

As Nigerians react to the release of the abducted Dapchi Girls by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Bauchi State Government has trained 1400 paramilitary personnel to tackle security challenges in the state.

Daily Sun learnt that the security personnel were trained by the Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) through the office of the Bauchi State Commission for Youths and Women Rehabilitation.

Our correspondent learnt that the outfit was set-up as a public-private partnership with private security firm Zabgai Security by the state government under the supervision of Retired Colonel Adamu Mohammed, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Zabgai Security.

Speaking at the passing out parade at Wailo, chairman of the Commission Alhaji Musa Mohammed commended the Bauchi State Government, saying the outfit would curb youth restiveness and unemployment, while ensuring the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the camp commandant encouraged the newly trained security personnel to be good representatives of the state in their various local governments, adding that the training would enhance their entry into any of the arms of the Nigerian military or paramilitary.

The training exercise was handled by the NSCDC Bauchi Command, focusing on counterterrorism and intelligence gathering to combat security threats.

Meanwhile, as part of its contributions to educational development in the state, the Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Abdullahi has disclosed that the Bauchi Government is reconstructing the Government Girls Secondary School, Soro.

The school was one of the schools attacked by terror group Boko Haram in Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 21st March 2018 at 5:44 pm
    Reply

    What a big joke . Training terrorists as security agents. Where every northerner is believed to be a potential terrorist. The land of boko haram and fulani herdsmen. Who knows the next terrorist group in the making now .

