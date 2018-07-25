– The Sun News
SALIHU

Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries

— 25th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Immediate past Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and owner of Bauchi-based Albarka Radio , Dr. Ladan Salihu, has won the  People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bauchi South senatorial primary election.

The keenly contested the election ended around 3:00a.m.,  on Wednesday, at the party’s Secretariat in Bauchi.

Saliu beat three other contesters to emerge as PDP flag bearer and will now lock horns with a former governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) who is expected to be adopted as a consensus candidate by the new party while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will conduct its own primary election to pick its flag-bearer later on Wednesday.

Ladan  Salihu polled a total of 575 votes to beat Hajara Yakubu Wanka, former Special Adviser to Governor Isa Yuguda on MDGs who scored  35 votes and Garba Dahiru, Deputy Chairman of PDP in the state who scored 96 votes.

