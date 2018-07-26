– The Sun News
BAUCHI

Bauchi South bye-election: Gumau emerges APC candidate

— 26th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Lawal Yahaya Gumau, the member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for ‎the August 11, 2018, Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election.

Gumau emerged as the party’s candidate after the primaries conducted by the party, on Wednesday night, at the Multi-purpose Indoor Sports hall, in Bauchi.

The federal lawmaker got 847 votes against 776 votes obtained by Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo who came second.

Five other aspirants participated in the APC primaries that included Dr Safiya I. Muhammad , who came third with 519 votes, Ahmad Shu’aibu got eight votes, Muhammad Hassan Tilde three votes while Kabir Tahir got one vote.

However, one of the aspirants, Aminu Tukur, the member representing Lere/Bula constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly got zero vote after his withdrawal from the contest in protest.

Tukur later defected from the APC but did not disclose the party he was moving to.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Chairman of election committee sent by the national headquarters of the party, deputy governor of Edo State, Phillip Shu’aibu, disclosed that the election was keenly conducted and in a transparent manner‎.

Shu’aibu said that for the party and its members it was a success, adding that everybody was a winner ‎including the others that lost out.

The Edo State Deputy Governor called on members of the party to work together as the ‎most important thing was for the APC to win the bye-election.

He commended other aspirants for their humility and ‎their sportsmanship while thanking party members and the delegates that participated for their conducts during the election.

READ ALSO: Ajimobi assures sustained conducive environment for corps members

On his part, Gumau commended the party leadership for providing a level playing field for the aspirants to vie for the ticket.

He said that with the necessary support and determination ‎of members of the party, it would defeat the candidates of the other parties in the bye-election.

