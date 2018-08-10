– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement
10th August 2018 - Trump admin sets goal to create US military Space Force by 2020
10th August 2018 - Plateau has 1.68 unemployed persons –Lalong
10th August 2018 - Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president
10th August 2018 - Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll
10th August 2018 - Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt
10th August 2018 - Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal
10th August 2018 - Courtois: Real move, dream come true
10th August 2018 - Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70
10th August 2018 - Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC
Home / National / Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement
By-election

Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement

— 10th August 2018

Ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Bauchi State, the  Police authorities have announced restriction of  movement of people in seven  councils of the state.

This is even as it assured residents that adequate security measures for peaceful conduct of the election have been put in place.

The seven affected councils are Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dass, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro.

READ ALSO Plateau has 1.68 unemployed persons –Lalong

In a press statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti Abubakar, stated that the command, after due consultation with relevant stakeholders superintending over the election,  placed the restriction orders in the affected areas.

“There will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the hours of 12 midnight on Friday 10th August, 2018 and 8:00 pm on Saturday 11th August, 2018, except personnel on essential duties who must carry their valid identification cards.

“That only registered voters should be at polling units and must keep a distance of at least 300 meters away from the polling unit after voting in accordance with Electoral Act, the police said.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

By-election

Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement

— 10th August 2018

Ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Bauchi State, the  Police authorities have announced restriction of  movement of people in seven  councils of the state. This is even as it assured residents that adequate security measures for peaceful conduct of the election have been put in place. The seven affected councils are Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dass, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and…

  • unemployed

    Plateau has 1.68 unemployed persons –Lalong

    — 10th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, put the figure of unemployed persons in the state at  about 1.68 million. He  lamented  that many of them  are wallowing in poverty in the rural communities. He  said that young productive youths, between  ages  15 and 29 constituted the population, with  about 944,000 persons between 20…

  • Godswill Akpabio

    Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president

    — 10th August 2018

    …Urges Oshiomhole to quicken process Noah Ebije, Kaduna A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Front (ASF) has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is removed from office and replaced with former minority leader in the senate, Godswill…

  • Coutinho

    Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt

    — 10th August 2018

    Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt. The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January. However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the…

  • SAUDI

    Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal

    — 10th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her trafficker and employer in Saudi Arabia. The veiled lady briefed journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share