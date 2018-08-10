Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement

Ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Bauchi State, the Police authorities have announced restriction of movement of people in seven councils of the state.

This is even as it assured residents that adequate security measures for peaceful conduct of the election have been put in place.

The seven affected councils are Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dass, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro.

In a press statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti Abubakar, stated that the command, after due consultation with relevant stakeholders superintending over the election, placed the restriction orders in the affected areas.

“There will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the hours of 12 midnight on Friday 10th August, 2018 and 8:00 pm on Saturday 11th August, 2018, except personnel on essential duties who must carry their valid identification cards.

“That only registered voters should be at polling units and must keep a distance of at least 300 meters away from the polling unit after voting in accordance with Electoral Act, the police said.”