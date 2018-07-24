– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election
24th July 2018 - Senate urges security operatives to vacate Ekweremadu’s residence
24th July 2018 - Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra
24th July 2018 - Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf caught taking bribe
24th July 2018 - 2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda
24th July 2018 - Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki
24th July 2018 - Barcelona agree €41m Malcom move after hijacking Roma deal
24th July 2018 - Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process
24th July 2018 - Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC
24th July 2018 - Osun pensioners begin three-day protest
Home / National / Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election
BAUCHI

Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election

— 24th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has said it is ready to effectively police  the forthcoming Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

He said that the Command has put in place adequate security arrangement in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state.

The PPRO explained that, “Since the by-election will take place in just one section of the state involving seven local government areas, we are going to mobilise officers and men from other divisions in order to have enough personnel for exercise”.

READ ALSO: Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

On the parties primaries, Abubakar said that the Command has deployed all its officers and men to the various locations where the primaries are holding assuring that the deployed officers and men are just to keep law and order but not meddle in the conduct of the exercise.

He, however,appealed to political parties, politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves in orderly manner in order to avoid breakdown of law and order warning that the Command will not hesitate to arrest anyone found breaching the law no matter his or her status.

The Police spokesman said, “Politics is not war therefore, people should conduct themselves in orderly manner, accept defeat in good faith and ensure that things were done in a civilised manner.

“Our officers and men have been trained not to molest anyone but to maintain law and order.”

For those who have plans of using the conduct of the exercise to torment trouble, the PPRO assured that, ” the long arms of the law will catch up with such people no matter who they are. Bauchi is known for political peace and it will remain so”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAUCHI

Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election

— 24th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has said it is ready to effectively police  the forthcoming Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election to avoid breakdown of law and order. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi,…

  • Ike Ekweremadu

    Senate urges security operatives to vacate Ekweremadu’s residence

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Senate has urged security operatives on siege to Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu’s residence, to vacate the place and allow him to enjoy his constitutional right. This followed a motion by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi at plenary on Tuesday. He said that the siege was a violation of the right of…

  • ANAMBRA

    Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

    — 24th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha An internet fraudster, who had been posing as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, using a fake Facebook account was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Anambra State Police Command alongside 26 other suspects arrested in different parts of the state for armed robbery and cultism related crimes. Also displayed were cache of…

  • Salisu Yusuf

    Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf caught taking bribe

    — 24th July 2018

    Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf taught taking bribe Video Credit – BBC

  • YORUBA

    2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda

    — 24th July 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Yoruba Self-determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF) has decried the poor quality of governance and the attendant poverty in the country since the advent of the present democratic dispensation. At a press conference held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, the group lamented the failure of leadership to address the basic fundamental needs of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share