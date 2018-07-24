Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has said it is ready to effectively police the forthcoming Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

He said that the Command has put in place adequate security arrangement in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state.

The PPRO explained that, “Since the by-election will take place in just one section of the state involving seven local government areas, we are going to mobilise officers and men from other divisions in order to have enough personnel for exercise”.

On the parties primaries, Abubakar said that the Command has deployed all its officers and men to the various locations where the primaries are holding assuring that the deployed officers and men are just to keep law and order but not meddle in the conduct of the exercise.

He, however,appealed to political parties, politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves in orderly manner in order to avoid breakdown of law and order warning that the Command will not hesitate to arrest anyone found breaching the law no matter his or her status.

The Police spokesman said, “Politics is not war therefore, people should conduct themselves in orderly manner, accept defeat in good faith and ensure that things were done in a civilised manner.

“Our officers and men have been trained not to molest anyone but to maintain law and order.”

For those who have plans of using the conduct of the exercise to torment trouble, the PPRO assured that, ” the long arms of the law will catch up with such people no matter who they are. Bauchi is known for political peace and it will remain so”.