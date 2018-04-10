The Sun News
ROBBERS Bauchi

Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms

— 10th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State police command has shot dead three suspected armed robbers who, it said, were planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, Kamal Datti Abubakar, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday, at the Command’s headquarters, while displaying a cache of prohibited, illegal firearms and ammunition recovered from the suspects and other suspected criminals.

According to him, “On 06/04/2018 combined team of IGP Monitoring Unit in conjunction with a renowned hunter Alhaji Ali Kwara acting on intelligence trailed the three suspected armed robbers to Maladunba forest in Misau LGA while planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public.

“On sighting the team the suspects engaged them on fierce shootout which lasted for some minutes. As a result three suspected armed robbers sustained injuries and were taken to General Hospital, Misau where a medical doctor certified them dead,” the PPRO disclosed.

Kamal said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included three AK 47 rifles, one locally made fabricated double barrel gun, to 10 live ammunition of 7.62 mm calibre, six cartridges of double barrel gun, three empty magazines of AK47 rifle, one silver colour Golf 3 wagon with registration number AH 471 GWA, one cutlass, two pairs of police uniform and N16,900 cash.

In a related development, following ultimatum issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to individuals and groups who are in possession and sing prohibited and illegal firearms to surrender, Kamal Abubakar disclosed that 702 live ammunition had been submitted to the commissioner of police Bauchi State command Sanusi Lemu.

The PPRO said that the successful recovery of prohibited and illegal firearms by the state command following the inauguration of the Police Joint Task Enforcement Team by the commissioner of police Bauchi State command in compliance with the IGP’s 21 days ultimatum to mop up, seize and recover illegal and prohibited firearms which has been extended to April 30, 2018.

Dati Abubakr said that the prohibited and illegal firearms voluntarily surrendered by the suspected criminals and persons to the command include 30 AK47 rifles, one AK 49 rifle, 20 fabricated guns, five single barrel guns, two double guns, four Pump Action guns, one k2 rifle, 20 Pistols, 70 cartridges.

He said that the command called on individuals and groups who are yet to surrender prohibited and illegal firearms in their possession to take advantage of the extension of ultimatum approved by the IGP and surrender such firearms to the command.

“The command equally calls on the public to avail the police with useful information on persons in possession of firearms where such firearms are kept or any information that will assist the command in the fight against crime,” he said.

