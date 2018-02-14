The Sun News
Bauchi Police arrest four suspects over murder of filling station manager

Bauchi Police arrest four suspects over murder of filling station manager

— 14th February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Four suspected armed robbers, including a female, have been arrested by the police in Bauchi State in connection with attacking and killing a filling station manager, Usman Suleiman, 35, in Bauchi metropolis.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Police headquarters, in Bauchi, on Wednesday, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, Kamal Daitti Abubakar, disclosed that the suspects attacked and killed the late Sulieman at KAMS Universal Concept Filling station, along Bauchi-Jos road, last December.

Kamal, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the four suspects also grievously injured one Mohammed Salisu, 25, of Gutu village, in Bauchi Local Government and robbed them of their of GSM handsets.

The police spokesman also said the handsets allegedly seized from their victims were Tecno T401, one LG Mobile and Samsung SA.

Kamal said: “Following a discreet investigation by operatives attached to  the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command, the following suspects were arrested in connection with the case. Onyeka David aka Swag “m” 27 years, Onyeka Okeke “m” 34 years, Happy Henry “m” 32 years and Grace Otopa “f” 24 years.”

In their confession, one of the suspects, Onyeka, said they stormed the area hoping to get money from the sales attendance.

He said further that Grace, the female suspect, was the one they sent on surveillance even before carrying out the attack.

“We did not shoot the manager; we only beat him. It was later we discovered that he had died but our leader is now at large because they arrested us,” he said.

In a similar development, Kamal said the command has also arrested two suspected burglars who broke into the shop of a physicall- challenged person, Auwal Rabiu, in Rashi village, in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state and stole many GSM phones and accessories belonging to his customers which they brought to charge in his shop.

The PPRO said that the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed of Nasarawa Jahun Bauchi and Yahuza Adamu of Bara village of Kirfi Local Government were arrested by the operatives attached to X-squad.

He said both suspects confirmed to the crime while exhibits recovered from them include, 35 GSM phones of different type among accessories.

 

