Bauchi police arrest 9 for diverting refugee relief materials

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested nine suspects for allegedly diverting and re-bagging grain meant for distribution to the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the northeastern state.

Police Public Relations Oiifcer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed the arrests to journalists.

Abubakar disclosed that 50kg of 600 bags of millet were equally recovered from the suspects. He said the suspects are currently being interrogated to determine the level of their involvement in the criminal act.

The spokesman assured that as soon as investigations are completed all those found culpable would be prosecuted according to the law. He described the act as sabotage.

Investigations revealed that the grains were discovered in a storehouse somewhere in Tirwun village, and were re-bagged in order to be resold to unsuspecting members of the public. The grains, originally for distribution to IDP camps in the state, were diverted for private use.

A source told our correspondent that the grains were sold to commercial marketers, until discovered by the village head of Tirwum in Bauchi local government area.

All efforts at a response from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Bauchi proved unsuccesful, as no official was ready to comment on the development.

When contacted on the the development, the spokesperson for the village head of Tirwun, where the storehouse is located, declined comment, saying that the matter is being handled by the State Police Command.