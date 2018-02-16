The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Bauchi police arrest 9 for diverting refugee relief materials
16th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys Swamp Buggy
16th February 2018 - Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators
16th February 2018 - Nigeria joins with global bodies to stop illicit financial flows from Africa
16th February 2018 - Dickson has transformed Bayelsa, says OBJ
16th February 2018 - Air Force War College trains 19 officers
16th February 2018 - US envoy advocates unity in diversity among Taraba residents
16th February 2018 - False information: Umahi orders arrest of social media user, Ogbu
16th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau
16th February 2018 - Hackers stole $6 million in attack on SWIFT system, Russian Central Bank says
Home / National / Bauchi police arrest 9 for diverting refugee relief materials

Bauchi police arrest 9 for diverting refugee relief materials

— 16th February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested nine suspects for allegedly diverting and re-bagging grain meant for distribution to the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the northeastern state.

Police Public Relations Oiifcer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed the arrests to journalists.

Abubakar disclosed that 50kg of 600 bags of millet were equally recovered from the suspects. He said the suspects are currently being interrogated to determine the level of their involvement in the criminal act.

The spokesman assured that as soon as investigations are completed all those found culpable would be prosecuted according to the law. He described the act as sabotage.

Investigations revealed that the grains were discovered in a storehouse somewhere in Tirwun village, and were re-bagged in order to be resold to unsuspecting members of the public. The grains, originally for distribution to IDP camps in the state, were diverted for private use.

A source told our correspondent that the grains were sold to commercial marketers, until discovered by the village head of Tirwum in Bauchi local government area.

All efforts at a response from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Bauchi proved unsuccesful, as no official was ready to comment on the development.

When contacted on the the development, the spokesperson for the village head of Tirwun, where the storehouse is located, declined comment, saying that the matter is being handled by the State Police Command.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi police arrest 9 for diverting refugee relief materials

— 16th February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested nine suspects for allegedly diverting and re-bagging grain meant for distribution to the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the northeastern state. Police Public Relations Oiifcer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed the arrests to journalists. Abubakar disclosed that 50kg of 600 bags of millet…

  • Illegal Refineries: Military deploys Swamp Buggy

    — 16th February 2018

    Dunno, Warri Military personnel under the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ (OPDS) have intensified the destruction of illegal refineries along the Delta creeks with the use of a specially-designed amphibious swamp buggy in order to have unhindered access to the remote areas. The OPDS team made up of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil…

  • Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

    — 16th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms Thursday’s massacre of innocent persons in Birane village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. He has also ordered the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (Rtd) to proceed immediately to the state to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back. The…

  • Nigeria joins with global bodies to stop illicit financial flows from Africa

    — 16th February 2018

    Continent loses $80bn annually says Adeosun  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria has joined various global bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank Group, to square off against all forms of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) said to be currently draining Africa of much economic fortune.  Industry records show the continent loses…

  • Dickson has transformed Bayelsa, says OBJ

    — 16th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited Bayelsa State Friday, meeting with and commending the work of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Obasanjo, who was received at the Bayelsa state helipad Friday morning, is in the south-south state for a one day working visit. The ex-President met with the Traditional Rulers Council in Yenagoa where…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share