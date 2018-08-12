– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - Bauchi: Low turnout, card reader failure mar senatorial poll
12th August 2018 - The worthy example of Abubakar Abdullahi
12th August 2018 - I hope to see again – Agbete
12th August 2018 - I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress
12th August 2018 - Spain 2018: D’ Tigress coach, Otis names Elonu Captain
11th August 2018 - Drama as Bauchi women kiss ballot paper, shout ‘Sai Baba’ before casting vote
11th August 2018 - I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young
11th August 2018 - Have a taste of sardine pizza
11th August 2018 - Watford ease to Brighton victory as Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff
11th August 2018 - Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki
Home / Cover / Elections / Bauchi: Low turnout, card reader failure mar senatorial poll
Bauchi - low turnout - CARD READER

Bauchi: Low turnout, card reader failure mar senatorial poll

— 12th August 2018

At the Sarkin Arewa/Muzadu 001 polling unit, accreditation of voters commenced at 8 a.m. in the morning and the card reader machines at two polling points functioned as expected, but the turnout of voters was low.

Paul Orude, Bauchi

There was low turnout of voters in the Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election held yesterday amid tight security.

READ ALSO: Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement

In some polling units in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro, Sunday Sun reporter observed that screening of voters did not commence at 8 in the morning as stipulated by the electoral body.

Eligible voters formed orderly queues as they waited for the start of the screening and accreditation exercise. At the Bagel/Bajar 001 polling unit in Dass Local Government Area, the presiding officer, Odiwe Lydia, a corps member, said that the card reader malfunctioned, hence it could not identify and authenticate the voters. She said that the situation was reported to the headquarters for rectification.

At the Sarkin Arewa/Muzadu 001 polling unit, accreditation of voters commenced at 8 a.m. in the morning and the card reader machines at two polling points functioned as expected, but the turnout of voters was low.

Two of the voters at the polling unit, Sulieman Ali and Rashida Usman, who spoke with Sunday Sun attributed the low turnout to the fact that the majority of them had gone to their farms.

To ensure security of voters, there was massive deployment of soldiers and armed operatives of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, who patrolled throughout Dass and Tafawa Balewa LGAs with their Toyota Hilux vans. At the At the Bagel/Bajar Polling Unit 001, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Honourable Marian Garba Bagel, complained about the malfunctioning of the card-reader machines at her polling unit but said that the voters would still wait until the problem was rectified.

In a brief chat with newsmen, Bagel refuted the rumour that made the rounds that she had withdrew from the senatorial race, saying that the propaganda was the handwork of her political opponents, who were bent on reducing her popularity before the electorate in the state.

READ ALSO: Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

“As you can see I came her to be accredited and cast my vote. I have not withdrawn from the race. The propaganda is the handwork of my opponents. When I heard of it on Friday, my public relations officer immediately refuted the false information.”

At some polling units in Bauchi metropolis, Iate arrival of election officials delayed the commencement of accreditation of voters scheduled for.

Only few voters were seen on the queues at the polling units visited in the state capital.

The accreditation could not still commence immediately the officials arrived the polling units as many of them were battling with their card readers which could not come up due to network failure.

The polling units visited included Mayama Judu Wado, Daniya Hardo, new state, Danyia and Bauchi club polling units but only Bauchi club started accreditation of voters. The presiding officer at New State 1 polling unit, Olamide Olajimbiti, was agitated due to the network failure. He told journalists that the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came late to the polling unit due to delay of collecting the electoral materials at the INEC office.

READ ALSO: Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

On the low turnout of voters, an agent of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Mayaman Judu Wada polling unit, Ndayo Bassey, attributed it to the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He thereby expressed optimism that the PDP candidate would win the senatorial election adding, “We believe PDP will surely bounce back to power both at the state and national level.”

Also, the APC agent at the Bauchi Club polling unit, Shama Daniel, commended the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi - low turnout - CARD READER

Bauchi: Low turnout, card reader failure mar senatorial poll

— 12th August 2018

At the Sarkin Arewa/Muzadu 001 polling unit, accreditation of voters commenced at 8 a.m. in the morning and the card reader machines at two polling points functioned as expected, but the turnout of voters was low. Paul Orude, Bauchi There was low turnout of voters in the Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election held yesterday amid tight…

  • ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI

    The worthy example of Abubakar Abdullahi

    — 12th August 2018

    The exemplary conduct of Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, the 83-year-old Muslim cleric who put his life on the line to save about 300 persons, mostly Christians, from murderous herdsmen in Nghar Village in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, is commendable. His patriotic act is a reminder of our common humanity…

  • BEANS SELLER

    I hope to see again – Agbete

    — 12th August 2018

    – Dream of Lagos blind beans cook, seller who has been without sight for 7 years Agatha Emeadi For many who do not know Mrs Kaye Agbete (popularly called Kai Abeti), a Togolese woman, who has lived in Nigeria with her late husband since the early 70s, would think that all is well with her…

  • SHARED - YETUNDE BAKARE

    I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress

    — 12th August 2018

    Each time I reminisced about all the precious moments I shared with the man, I’ll just burst into tears and cry uncontrollably. But that’s in the past now. Damilola Fatunmise Chubby but pretty actress, Yetunde Bakare, is one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry. Aside interpreting her roles perfectly, the single…

  • ELONU

    Spain 2018: D’ Tigress coach, Otis names Elonu Captain

    — 12th August 2018

    Elonu was in the Nigerian side that won gold at the Afrobasket 2017 championship in Mali where she averaged 9.1points per game and the team’s high 3.9 assists. Joe Apu New D’ Tigress coach, Otis Hughley has named former Perfumerias Avenida Salamanca of Spain star, Adaora Elonu as the captain of the team ahead of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share