Bauchi Igbo disassociate selves from IPOB

— 16th September 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The Igbo community in Bauchi State has disassociated itself from the

Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) saying that they believe in the

indivisibility of Nigeria as a country.

This was made known by the President-General, Igbo Community in Bauchi,

Rev. Dominic Nkwocha, at a press conference held at the

secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi, on

Saturday.

Nkwocha who was in company with the Secretary-General of the group,

Patrick Onuorah, and other Igbo leaders residing in the state, said

that God did not make a mistake by bringing several ethnic groups

together under the Umbrella of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish to dissociate ourselves from the activities of the so called

the Independent People of Biafra,” Nkwocha stressed.

He  explained that the Igbo community in Bauchi, “Wish to commend the

press conference released by the joint sitting of South-East Governors

Forum , Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo and South-East Senators”

The Igbo Community Bauchi President-General said that, “We shall

continue to respect the law and constituted authorities and will go

about our legitimate duties with our host community”

They commended the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar “for the

peaceful co-existence which Bauchi has continued to enjoy due to

unalloyed security outfit in place in Bauchi State”

The President General appealed to Igbos in the state to continue to

remain law abiding and go about their legal businesses.

He said: “We will not relent. Bauchi remains our home. We have found

peace in Bauchi. We will continue to take advantage of the peace, go

about our businesses, respecting the law and remain peaceful and law

abiding. We are very much safe we are told in Bauchi, so no Igbo

should be afraid because the leadership under the governor has been

security conscious and the security apparatus have been wonderful”

Fielding questions from journalists, on hate speech, said the Emir of

Bauchi has played a father love to unite everybody hence the love

among all ethnic groups”

On the declaration of IPOB by the Defence Headquarters as a terrorist

organisation, Nkwocha said that, “a kingdom that is divided against

itself cannot stand so the declaration by the defence headquarters is

in order.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2017 at 9:17 pm
    Reply

    Do they also disassociate with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states? Biafra is not about pro-Biafra groups. It is about God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 16th September 2017 at 10:49 pm
    Reply

    The declaration of the IPOB by the Defense Headquarters is undemocratic, barbaric and wickedness!

    It is never in order. It should not be politicized either!

    IPOB we know is not terrorist movement in the Global communities law of self-determination among others!

