Bauchi Igbo disassociate selves from IPOB

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
The Igbo community in Bauchi State has disassociated itself from the
Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) saying that they believe in the
indivisibility of Nigeria as a country.
This was made known by the President-General, Igbo Community in Bauchi,
Rev. Dominic Nkwocha, at a press conference held at the
secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi, on
Saturday.
Nkwocha who was in company with the Secretary-General of the group,
Patrick Onuorah, and other Igbo leaders residing in the state, said
that God did not make a mistake by bringing several ethnic groups
together under the Umbrella of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“We wish to dissociate ourselves from the activities of the so called
the Independent People of Biafra,” Nkwocha stressed.
He explained that the Igbo community in Bauchi, “Wish to commend the
press conference released by the joint sitting of South-East Governors
Forum , Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo and South-East Senators”
The Igbo Community Bauchi President-General said that, “We shall
continue to respect the law and constituted authorities and will go
about our legitimate duties with our host community”
They commended the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar “for the
peaceful co-existence which Bauchi has continued to enjoy due to
unalloyed security outfit in place in Bauchi State”
The President General appealed to Igbos in the state to continue to
remain law abiding and go about their legal businesses.
He said: “We will not relent. Bauchi remains our home. We have found
peace in Bauchi. We will continue to take advantage of the peace, go
about our businesses, respecting the law and remain peaceful and law
abiding. We are very much safe we are told in Bauchi, so no Igbo
should be afraid because the leadership under the governor has been
security conscious and the security apparatus have been wonderful”
Fielding questions from journalists, on hate speech, said the Emir of
Bauchi has played a father love to unite everybody hence the love
among all ethnic groups”
On the declaration of IPOB by the Defence Headquarters as a terrorist
organisation, Nkwocha said that, “a kingdom that is divided against
itself cannot stand so the declaration by the defence headquarters is
in order.”
Do they also disassociate with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states? Biafra is not about pro-Biafra groups. It is about God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!
The declaration of the IPOB by the Defense Headquarters is undemocratic, barbaric and wickedness!
It is never in order. It should not be politicized either!
IPOB we know is not terrorist movement in the Global communities law of self-determination among others!