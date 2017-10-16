Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school

The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency, says it would enroll 10, 000 orphans and vulnerable children into primary schools across the state this academic session.

The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Hali, said a statement made available, on Monday, in Bauchi, that the aim was to support the children acquire education in spite of their disadvantaged background.

He said the agency would also ensure that vulnerable children who dropped out of school were brought back to continue with their education.

Hali said that the agency would provide the beneficiaries with learning materials such as textbooks, note books and uniforms among others.

The chairman added that the agency would partner relevant stakeholders to select specific primary schools across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state for the enrolment exercise.

NAN recalls that in 2016, the agency had established a vocational secondary school for orphans and vulnerable children in the state. (NAN)