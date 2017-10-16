The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school
16th October 2017 - 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba
16th October 2017 - You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others
16th October 2017 - Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days
16th October 2017 - Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism
16th October 2017 - Open defecation: Yobe constructs over 200 public toilets
16th October 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Ebonyi
16th October 2017 - UAE orders three more shipments for Rohingya refugees
16th October 2017 - Libyan army prepares to take over western city of Zawiya – military source
16th October 2017 - Church not doing enough on corruption, says Osinbajo
Home / National / Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school

Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school

— 16th October 2017

The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency, says it would enroll 10, 000 orphans and vulnerable children into primary schools across the state this academic session.

The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Hali, said a statement made available, on Monday, in Bauchi, that the aim was to support the children acquire education in spite of their disadvantaged background.

He said the agency would also ensure that vulnerable children who dropped out of school were brought back to continue with their education.

Hali said that the agency would provide the beneficiaries with learning materials such as textbooks, note books and uniforms among others.

The chairman added that the agency would partner relevant stakeholders to select specific primary schools across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state for the enrolment exercise.

NAN recalls that in 2016, the agency had established a vocational secondary school for orphans and vulnerable children in the state. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school

— 16th October 2017

The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency, says it would enroll 10, 000 orphans and vulnerable children into primary schools across the state this academic session. The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Hali, said a statement made available, on Monday, in Bauchi, that the aim was to support the children acquire education in…

  • 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State chapter of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has provided free medicare to over 300 villagers in Rafin Kada, in Wukari Local Government Area of the state. Unveiling the medical outreach, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Altine Japhet Akyam, said that the programme was part of NYSC’s…

  • You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday morning, told embattled former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, and others, that they had a case to answer on alleged involvement in N2.6 billion fraud. The court had earlier entertained…

  • Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days

    — 16th October 2017

    The Kwara State Government, on Monday, said that no fewer than 200,000 people have been vaccinated within three days of the ongoing yellow fever reactive vaccination in the state. Dr Sulaiman Alege, the Commissioner for Health, who gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin, said 960,000 doses of the vaccine would be administered in nine…

  • Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism

    — 16th October 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki says it was the collective responsibility of world leaders to combat terrorism, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the fight. Saraki said this during bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Ali, Larijani, at the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. The senate president said time…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share