Bauchi govt. to distribute 10,000 desks to schools

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Worried by a situation where pupils sit on bare floor to study, the Bauchi State Government, has awarded contracts for the supply of 10,000 desk units to public schools in the state.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar disclosed, on Thursday, when he visited the Bauchi Furniture Company.

The governor said that the desks would be distributed to all primary and secondary schools across the state. He maintained that the award of the contract was parts of effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state to improve the standard of education.

He said his administration would ensure that students in the state learn under conducive environment.

He also said the contract was given to the Bauchi Furniture Company in order to revive it.

According to him, “The era of students learning on bare floor has gone. We want to ensure that our students learn in conducive environment.

“These furniture desks have been constructed and the distribution to schools will commence soon.

“We also want to revive the furniture company to be able to meet international demands by producing products that will be sold within and outside the country to generate revenue for our state

“The Bauchi Furniture Company which is now in full operation is also training our teeming youth on different furniture skills as a way of empowering them”.

The governor assured that his administration would revive all the ailing industries in the state before the end of its first tenure for optimal performance.