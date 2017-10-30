The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP
30th October 2017 - Passenger plane sabotaged before take-off in Sweden
30th October 2017 - Petrol prices in UAE decrease for November
30th October 2017 - Pole dies after setting himself on fire in protest
30th October 2017 - Group tasks Nigerian leaders on selfless service
30th October 2017 - IAEA chief seeks increase nuclear power use for energy needs
30th October 2017 - Facebook to make political ads more transparent on platform
30th October 2017 - Ogun Vigilante Service gets new uniform
30th October 2017 - Ogun plans solar energy for Ipokia Poly
30th October 2017 - Lagos police move against drug abuse, criminal activities in hotels, night clubs, bars
Home / National / Bauchi govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP

Bauchi govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP

— 30th October 2017

The Bauchi State Government has approved the disbursement of N46 million to 16 health centres in Dass Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the Nigerian states health Investment Project (NSHIP).

The Project Coordinator, Dr Adamu Muhammed, made this disclosure in a statement issued by Mr Suleimen Dambam, the state Information Officer, Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The statement, which was made available, on Monday, in Bauchi, stated that the fund was in addition to the N28 million earlier disbursed to the heath facilities.

According to him, the disbursement serves as first and second quarter remittance of the implementation of the project.

Muhammad, however, said that the fund would be distributed to the benefiting facilities based on performance.

He explained that each facility was verified on the quality and quantity of services rendered to the people.

In the statement, the state Programme Manager, ‘Save One Million Lives’, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakshi, urged facility managers to always prioritise saving of lives for the wellbeing of the people.

Zakshi advised health workers to improve on their human relations, especially with patients, adding that cordial relationship with clients would improve healthcare delivery system in the state.

In a remark, the Director, Primary Health Care of the council area, Alhaji Sulaiman Abdu-Kirfi, lauded the State Government for selecting the beneficiaries in the LGA for the pilot implementation of the project. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP

— 30th October 2017

The Bauchi State Government has approved the disbursement of N46 million to 16 health centres in Dass Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the Nigerian states health Investment Project (NSHIP). The Project Coordinator, Dr Adamu Muhammed, made this disclosure in a statement issued by Mr Suleimen Dambam, the state Information Officer, Primary Health Care Development Agency….

  • Group tasks Nigerian leaders on selfless service

    — 30th October 2017

    An International Leadership and Personal Development group of coaches and trainers,The John Maxwell Team, wants those in leadership positions in Nigeria to render selfless services to the masses. Executive Director and President’s Advisory Council member of the Team, Miss Teena Ogbugoh, spoke on the sideline of a leadership training workshop titled: “Live2Lead” in Port Harcourt….

  • Facebook to make political ads more transparent on platform

    — 30th October 2017

    Social media giant, Facebook, will roll out new measures to increase transparency of political advertisements on its platform. Under the new rules, political advertisers will be required to verify their identities and locations and their posts will include a disclosure which reads “Paid for by.” When clicking on the disclosure, users will be able to…

  • Ogun Vigilante Service gets new uniform

    — 30th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta. Poised to reposition the operations and create unique identity for the state-owned vigilante service, the Ogun State Government has unveiled new uniform for men and officers of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO). Unveiling the uniform in Abeokuta, the state capital, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko,…

  • Ogun plans solar energy for Ipokia Poly

    — 30th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Determined to ensure that the newly-established Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, has uninterrupted power supply, the state government has concluded plans to install solar power energy at the institution. In a statement issued, over the weekend, in Abeokuta, by Head of Media in the Works and Infrastructure Ministry,  Ayokunle Ewuoso, the Commissioner…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share