The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education
5th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe
5th December 2017 - Buhari due in Kano Wednesday
5th December 2017 - N1bn fraud: Court discharges ex-Zamfara Gov. Yarima
5th December 2017 - ASUU warns Gov. Bello, LASU VC over ‘clampdown’ on members
5th December 2017 - NYSC DG advises corps members on human trafficking, economic crime
5th December 2017 - Delta group assures of APC victory in 2019
5th December 2017 - BREAKING: Senate passes MTEF
5th December 2017 - Your security guaranteed in Nasarawa, Al-makura assures athletes
5th December 2017 - Ex-Egypt interior minister, Habib al-Adly arrested
Home / National / Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education

Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education

— 5th December 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Government has released the sum of over N1.042

billion as its 2016 counterpart fund for the execution of projects in

basic education in the state.

This was disclosed by the Director Planning, Research and statistics

of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education ceremony on Board

(SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Mansur Abdu, during the BIDS opening

(Pre-Qualification) ceremony for the 2016 UBEC/SUBEB intervention

Projects, in Bauchi, on Monday.

Abdu commended the current leadership of SUBEB for its commitment to ensuring transparency in project implementation in the state.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Yahya

Ibraheem Yero, said that the occasion marked another milestone in the

history of SUBEB for the efforts put in place by the administration of

Governor Mohammed Abubakar in providing counterpart fund and also

ensuring strict compliance to laid down procedures for award of

contracts.

Yero disclosed that no fewer than 2, 632 bidders have

responded to advertisement placed by the Board in two national dailies

for interested bidders to submit their profile within two weeks.

He said: “The Board’s evaluation Committee shall evaluate all the bids

submitted in two weeks from Tuesday, December 5,  to Friday, December 22. Thereafter the Board’s Tenders Committee shall within one week analyse the report, process and recommend the actual

successful bidders to be awarded contract to the Board for its

ratification and further recommendation to the Due Process Office for

the issuance No Objection certificate.

“It is our hope that all the necessary formalities for the award of

contract will be completed in January 2018 and the execution of the

contract will commence in February, 2018”

He listed the scope of work to include construction of 50 classrooms,

renovation of 174 others, 18 number of fence, 59 VIP Toilets, 30

boreholes, 39 landscaping, 8, 461 pupils furniture and 320 teachers’

furniture.

The SUBEB Executive Chairman warned contractors that the Board would

not pay for services/projects not rendered or poorly executed projects

saying “It is our duty today to put a stop to the trend of suing

government money for self-enrichment”

He assured of the Board’s determination to ensure accountability and

transparency which he argued “is the cornerstone of the purposeful and people-oriented Government of Bauchi State.”

While assuring bidders that all the laid down procedures would be

strictly followed in the evaluation, short-listing and selection

process to ensure fairness, he, however, said that every contract

entered into in the name of SUBEB will be strictly inspected,

monitored and executed to specification.”

In his remarks, Zonal Director of UBEC, Alhaji Umar Jidda, who was

Represented, by Alhaji Munir Mijinyawa from SUBEB, said that a lot of

positive  developments have been witnessed under SUBEB since Prof. Yero assumed leadership.

“Most projects under his leadership have been carried out well and he

has introduced transparency. I want to assure SUBEB of our support to

continue to achieve your goals and set targets,” Jidda said.

He said that the SUBEB in the state has executed projects that will

enable it to access the Good Performance Fund, saying that although

the fund has been suspended in the meantime, one is its open, “the sky

is the limit for in terms of accessing the Good Performance Fund”

Jidda assured qualified bidders that they would be awarded the

contract as the era of business as usual is gone and the new era is

“business unusual” where a lot of things are being done according to

laid down procedures and transparency.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education

— 5th December 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government has released the sum of over N1.042 billion as its 2016 counterpart fund for the execution of projects in basic education in the state. This was disclosed by the Director Planning, Research and statistics of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education ceremony on Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar…

  • Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)  has resurfaced in some towns in Borno State and neighbouring Yobe State. Long queues of vehicles were seen in many fuel stations  in Maiduguri, Borno State capital and Danaturu, the Yobe capital, on Tuesday afternoon. Residents of Maiduguri said they started experiencing scarcity of fuel…

  • Buhari due in Kano Wednesday

    — 5th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, visit Kano State on a 2-day working visit. While in Kano, the president will inspect and lay foundation stone of numerous projects and also commission some completed projects. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started…

  • N1bn fraud: Court discharges ex-Zamfara Gov. Yarima

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Zamfara State High Court 5, sitting in Gusau, and presided by Justice Bello Tukur Gummi, on Tuesday, discharged former governor of the state, Sen. Ahmed Sani Yarima, over allegation of diversion of over N385 million meant for the repair of the collapsed Gusau barrage. Delivering his ruling on the alleged…

  • ASUU warns Gov. Bello, LASU VC over ‘clampdown’ on members

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Judex Okoro, Calabar The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar zone, has lashed out at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the alleged proscription of the union in Kogi State University. The ASUU described the governor’s action as ‘an executive recklessness’. A statement made available to newsmen, in Calabar, Cross River State,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share