Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Government has released the sum of over N1.042

billion as its 2016 counterpart fund for the execution of projects in

basic education in the state.

This was disclosed by the Director Planning, Research and statistics

of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education ceremony on Board

(SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Mansur Abdu, during the BIDS opening

(Pre-Qualification) ceremony for the 2016 UBEC/SUBEB intervention

Projects, in Bauchi, on Monday.

Abdu commended the current leadership of SUBEB for its commitment to ensuring transparency in project implementation in the state.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Yahya

Ibraheem Yero, said that the occasion marked another milestone in the

history of SUBEB for the efforts put in place by the administration of

Governor Mohammed Abubakar in providing counterpart fund and also

ensuring strict compliance to laid down procedures for award of

contracts.

Yero disclosed that no fewer than 2, 632 bidders have

responded to advertisement placed by the Board in two national dailies

for interested bidders to submit their profile within two weeks.

He said: “The Board’s evaluation Committee shall evaluate all the bids

submitted in two weeks from Tuesday, December 5, to Friday, December 22. Thereafter the Board’s Tenders Committee shall within one week analyse the report, process and recommend the actual

successful bidders to be awarded contract to the Board for its

ratification and further recommendation to the Due Process Office for

the issuance No Objection certificate.

“It is our hope that all the necessary formalities for the award of

contract will be completed in January 2018 and the execution of the

contract will commence in February, 2018”

He listed the scope of work to include construction of 50 classrooms,

renovation of 174 others, 18 number of fence, 59 VIP Toilets, 30

boreholes, 39 landscaping, 8, 461 pupils furniture and 320 teachers’

furniture.

The SUBEB Executive Chairman warned contractors that the Board would

not pay for services/projects not rendered or poorly executed projects

saying “It is our duty today to put a stop to the trend of suing

government money for self-enrichment”

He assured of the Board’s determination to ensure accountability and

transparency which he argued “is the cornerstone of the purposeful and people-oriented Government of Bauchi State.”

While assuring bidders that all the laid down procedures would be

strictly followed in the evaluation, short-listing and selection

process to ensure fairness, he, however, said that every contract

entered into in the name of SUBEB will be strictly inspected,

monitored and executed to specification.”

In his remarks, Zonal Director of UBEC, Alhaji Umar Jidda, who was

Represented, by Alhaji Munir Mijinyawa from SUBEB, said that a lot of

positive developments have been witnessed under SUBEB since Prof. Yero assumed leadership.

“Most projects under his leadership have been carried out well and he

has introduced transparency. I want to assure SUBEB of our support to

continue to achieve your goals and set targets,” Jidda said.

He said that the SUBEB in the state has executed projects that will

enable it to access the Good Performance Fund, saying that although

the fund has been suspended in the meantime, one is its open, “the sky

is the limit for in terms of accessing the Good Performance Fund”

Jidda assured qualified bidders that they would be awarded the

contract as the era of business as usual is gone and the new era is

“business unusual” where a lot of things are being done according to

laid down procedures and transparency.”