Bauchi gov's wife, NAFOWA to partner on skill acquisition, women empowerment

13th October 2017

 

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Mohammed Abubakar, has promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Air Force Officer Wives Association (NAFOWA) on skills acquisition training and women empowerment in the state.

Hajia Abubakar made the promise, in Bauchi, on Friday, when she received NAFOWA national president and wife of Chief of Air Staff, Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar, who paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

She commended the NAFOWA president for her initiatives since assuming office especially in the areas of assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and other parts of the country.

She said that her recent effort to provide skill‎s to about 150 people selected from Bauchi Airforce Base host communities is commendable and will go along way in providing employment to unemployed youths in the state.

She said that women and children as vulnerable groups in the society must be empowered in order to succeed adding that‎ women financial status when raised will reduce poverty,benefit the family and the society by extension.

Mrs Abubakar further informed that her office is working in collaboration with the ministry of women affairs in the area of women empowerment as well as interventions for children and other vulnerable groups in the society.

The governor’s wife further informed that her Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) ,Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace (B-SWEEP) is also working with other partners to complement government efforts in health and other sector.

She said that her office and NGO would look forward to a robust working relationship with NAFOWA as they have similar vision in their areas of operations.

In her speech‎, Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar said that she was in Bauchi to flag-off the skills acquisition training being sponsored by the organisation to people from Bauchi NAF Base host communities.

She added that she paid the courtesy call on the governor’s wife to identify with her efforts in various areas of women empowerment which she said is also in line with NAFOWA’s objectives.

Mrs. Sodique Abubakar also said that NAFOWA, under her leadership, has a clear vision of not only consolidating on the past gains made but will also bring fresh ideas, innovations and opportunities for Nigerians.

She said that the organisation has been engaged in various activities which include visits and donations to IDPs camps in Borno and elsewhere as well as hospitals.

She therefore calls for a greater collaboration between the governor’s wife office, B-SWEEP and NAFOWA ‎in areas of operations and activities.

Mrs. Sodique  Abubakar later launched the skills training for the participants at the NAF Base Bauchi.

The NAFOWA national president was accompanied on the visit by NAFOWA vice president, Hajiya Kaltume Muhammad, national PRO, Hadiza Haruna‎, Assistan national PRO,Bashirat Mamman and other national officers of the association.

