CORPS MEMBERS

Bauchi gov. solicits corps members’ support on ICT

— 18th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has appealed to corps members serving in the state to contribute their quotas to the development of Information Communication Technology among students and youths in the country.

The statement from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director, Press and Public Relations (PPR), Adenike Adeyemi, said that the governor made the appeal at the Orientation Course, in Bauchi.

The statement further quoted the governor as charging the corps members to be agents of positive change and contributed immensely to the development of the nation in many facets.

“Join hands with the government in rendering efficient services in the area of healthcare, education, social and infrastructural development and the promotion of sound Information Communication Technology knowledge among the youths,” Abubakar said.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Architect Audu Sule Katagum, also appealed to the Corps Members to execute people oriented projects aimed at improving the living standard of the people.

He urged them to pursue the post-camp component of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training which would make them job creators and reduce unemployment.

“You should remain focused and equip yourselves with the necessary entrepreneurial skills in a bid to actualize the industrial revolution drive of the country.

“We shall continue to render necessary support to ensure that the trail blazing successes of the Scheme in all segments of our national life are sustained,” the Governor added.

Bauchi State NYSC Coordinator, James Afolayan, in his address, urged the corps members to be guided by the objectives of the Scheme.

He appealed to them to respect the culture and traditions of their respective host communities in order to contribute to their development.

