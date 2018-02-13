The Sun News
Bauchi gov. sacks College Provost over bribery, fake results allegation

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Following allegations of fake results allegedly issued to undeserved candidates and collection of bribes, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, has sacked the council and management of the College of Agriculture, Bauchi.

The removal was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammad Nadada Umar, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun.

The statement stated that the governor has, however, approved the appointment of an interim Managemnt Committee consisting of Prof. Mohammed Abubakar as Provost, Abubakar Gabi as Bursar and Dr. Ali Husseini as Registrar.

It would be recalled that the allegations were leveled against the sacked management of the institution by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) of the College.

The ASUP officials in the College had, recently, accused the sacked trio of giving out statements of results to students with carryovers or concessions by taking bribes.

