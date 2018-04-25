Paul Orude, Bauchi

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi State, Governor Mohammed Abubakar, has declared Thursday, April 26, a public holiday.

In a release by Governor Abubakar’s Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Ali M. Ali, the holiday was declared to enable all residents give the president a rousing welcome.

Ali said that while in Bauchi, the president is expected to commission some projects especially roads and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.

Earlier in a broadcast to the state, the governor had enjoined the people of the state to come out enmasse to receive the president expected to arrive tomorrow Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun correspondent reported that there was apprehension among government officials that President Buhari would abort the visit as speculations are rife that there is no tangible project in the state for the president to commission except the road that leads to the governor’s residence at Fadama Mada.

The fear was because President Buhari had cancelled two proposed visits in the past after elaborate preparations and millions of naira going down the drains.

When Daily Sun went round the state capital, it was observed that uncompleted roads within the state capital were being tarred in anticipation of August visitor, but most of the road works are not completed at the time of this report.