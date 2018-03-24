Bauchi First Lady turbanned Uwar Matan Ningi

Paul Orude, Bauchi

As part of efforts to mark his 40 years reign on the throne, the Emir of Ningi, Dr. Yunusa Mohammed Danyaya, has conferred the title of Uwar Matan Ningi (Mother of Ningi Women) on wife of Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar.

The turbaning ceremony, which held at the palace of the Emir of Ningi, on Saturday, was witnessed by a mammoth crowd among whom were Governor Abubakar, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammad Nadada, Head of Service, Alhaji Liman Bello, and other top government officials.

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Ningi, said the emirate decided to honour the governor’s wife because of her contributions in uplifting the lives of women and children, not just in the state but the country at large.

Hajia Abubakar founder of Bauchi State Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative (BWEEEP).

According to the Emir, “Hajia Hadiza Mohammed is a blessing to us. I praise her hard work. She is an industrious woman with passion for the poor, particularly women and children.

“I had a meeting at council with my chiefs and we resolved to honor this outstanding woman for her sterling contributions to the development of the society as parts of activities to mark my 40 years on the throne, which I ascended in January 1978.

“As the Uwar Matan Ningi, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed, is now one of us in Ningi. Anything we want to do, she is free to be part of it. When you are free, we will invite you to be part of it.”

In his remark, Governor Abubakar said the title of Uwar Matan Ningi bestowed on his wife was a great honour done to his family and appreciated the Emir and the Ningi emirate council for considering his wife worthy of the title.

In the governor’s words, “Although my wife has 11 traditional titles, I treasure this one most because I am also a traditional title holder of the Ningi Emirate (Marafan Ningi).

“We are honoured by the recognition of my wife and will continue to do the good works that we have started and soon the people of Ningi will see things that they hear happening in other places coming to them. Our plan is to lift our people from poverty and develop our communities and this we have shown from the beginning.”