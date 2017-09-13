The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Bauchi fertility rate a burden – expert
13th September 2017 - Commander advises troops to show discipline in anti-insurgency operation
13th September 2017 - Why we visited Makarfi – Bayelsa PDP
13th September 2017 - Expelled Bayelsa APC members drag party to court
13th September 2017 - Ex-military men shut down finance ministry in protest
13th September 2017 - PDP won’t produce next governor of Bayelsa – APC
13th September 2017 - 2019:  Kaduna women meet, declare support for el-Rufai
13th September 2017 - Operation EGWU EKE 2: Group wants soldiers out of South East
13th September 2017 - 2 in court for allegedly stealing 2-yr-old girl
13th September 2017 - Bozimo, Egberika’s death big blow to Ijaw nation  – Dickson
Home / National / Bauchi fertility rate a burden – expert

Bauchi fertility rate a burden – expert

— 13th September 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Country Director of Health Policy Plus, Onoriode Ezire, has

expressed worry over the high fertility rate in Bauchi State which he

puts at 8.1 of eight births per one woman.

Ezire stated this while giving a presentation during the launch of the

1st State Resources for the Awareness of Impact of Population on

Development (RAPID) held at Banquet Hall of Government House, in Bauchi, on

Wednesday.

Quoting findings of the National Population Commission, Population

Reference Bureau and the Bauchi State Development Plan 2013-2016,

among others, in the presentation titled Bauchi State RAPID Bauchi

State RAPID: The Change We Seek, he said that the fertility rate for

the state is the highest in Nigeria.

He observed that with low use of modern contraceptive methods by women

in the state at 2.1 per cent, the current population of 7.3 million,

is estimated to reach 26 million by 2050.

Ezire expressed concern that unless the high population growth is

controlled, it would impact on the State’s ability to improve the

quality and standard education, health care delivery and employment

opportunities through job creation.

“The State is currently increasing in population, more than the rate

it is growing economically.

“This is a recipe for disaster if this continues; the state

development objectives will not be achieved”

He advised that government should give financial and political support

family planning programme, adding “this has not been the case in the

past, especially from the government budget”

The Country Director said that it is critical that al ministries

consider population in their plans, adding that ministries should not

merely account for population growth but must also recognise that

population growth is variable and can be influenced through their

advocacy efforts.

He appealed to government and nongovernmental organisations to bring

about necessary actions, including programme implementation and

engagement in public –private partnership activities to help reduce

fertility

In his address, Governor Mohammed Abubakar expressed gratitude at

the launch of Bauchi State RAPID, and said the choice of the state to

launch the 1st State RAPID project, a USAID supported programme, was

one of those rare opportunities being extended to his administration

by developmental partners.

“This project will help us better understanding the impact of

population growth on our health indices in particular and healthcare

delivery services in general so that we can adopt strategies to

overcome then challenges,” the governor said.

Abubakar assured the Health Policy Plus that “the recommendations that

would come out of the presentation and launch of this programme will

be looked into with a view to implementing them for the betterment of

Bauchi Sate Citizens in particular and the country in general.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi fertility rate a burden – expert

— 13th September 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI Country Director of Health Policy Plus, Onoriode Ezire, has expressed worry over the high fertility rate in Bauchi State which he puts at 8.1 of eight births per one woman. Ezire stated this while giving a presentation during the launch of the 1st State Resources for the Awareness of Impact of…

  • Commander advises troops to show discipline in anti-insurgency operation

    — 13th September 2017

    The Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has admonished troops to show discipline and professionalism in the counter-insurgency operations of the armed forces. Gen. Attahiru made the call during a visit to 8 Task Force Division at Mongonu, near Maiduguri in Borno. His call is contained in a statement, signed by the…

  • Why we visited Makarfi – Bayelsa PDP

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has explained reasons why it visited the national secretariat of the party in Abuja. The state’s Executive Committee of the PDP, led by Mr. Cleopas Moses, held a meeting with Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and members of the National Working Committee in Abuja, on…

  • Expelled Bayelsa APC members drag party to court

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ousted Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State chapter, Chief Tiwe Oruminighe, has filed suit before the State High Court, in Ogbia, challenging his suspension and expulsion. Orunmighe, in the suit he filed alongside former deputy Chairman, Eddy Julius, and former Secretary, Marlin Daniel, as claimants, is asking the…

  • Ex-military men shut down finance ministry in protest

    — 13th September 2017

      From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Coalition of Concerned Veteran (CCV) who are retired military officers on Wednesday shut down the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja to demand end to the “Illegal” deduction of 20.37 percent from pensions of members. They also demanded the review of their pensions which they said…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share