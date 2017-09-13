Bauchi fertility rate a burden – expert

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Country Director of Health Policy Plus, Onoriode Ezire, has

expressed worry over the high fertility rate in Bauchi State which he

puts at 8.1 of eight births per one woman.

Ezire stated this while giving a presentation during the launch of the

1st State Resources for the Awareness of Impact of Population on

Development (RAPID) held at Banquet Hall of Government House, in Bauchi, on

Wednesday.

Quoting findings of the National Population Commission, Population

Reference Bureau and the Bauchi State Development Plan 2013-2016,

among others, in the presentation titled Bauchi State RAPID Bauchi

State RAPID: The Change We Seek, he said that the fertility rate for

the state is the highest in Nigeria.

He observed that with low use of modern contraceptive methods by women

in the state at 2.1 per cent, the current population of 7.3 million,

is estimated to reach 26 million by 2050.

Ezire expressed concern that unless the high population growth is

controlled, it would impact on the State’s ability to improve the

quality and standard education, health care delivery and employment

opportunities through job creation.

“The State is currently increasing in population, more than the rate

it is growing economically.

“This is a recipe for disaster if this continues; the state

development objectives will not be achieved”

He advised that government should give financial and political support

family planning programme, adding “this has not been the case in the

past, especially from the government budget”

The Country Director said that it is critical that al ministries

consider population in their plans, adding that ministries should not

merely account for population growth but must also recognise that

population growth is variable and can be influenced through their

advocacy efforts.

He appealed to government and nongovernmental organisations to bring

about necessary actions, including programme implementation and

engagement in public –private partnership activities to help reduce

fertility

In his address, Governor Mohammed Abubakar expressed gratitude at

the launch of Bauchi State RAPID, and said the choice of the state to

launch the 1st State RAPID project, a USAID supported programme, was

one of those rare opportunities being extended to his administration

by developmental partners.

“This project will help us better understanding the impact of

population growth on our health indices in particular and healthcare

delivery services in general so that we can adopt strategies to

overcome then challenges,” the governor said.

Abubakar assured the Health Policy Plus that “the recommendations that

would come out of the presentation and launch of this programme will

be looked into with a view to implementing them for the betterment of

Bauchi Sate Citizens in particular and the country in general.”