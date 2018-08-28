– The Sun News
Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD
TARABA

Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD

— 28th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood, has joined the Advance Congress for Democracy (ACD), to contest in the 2019 general election in the state.

Baheejah collected her membership card in her ward, Nassarawa B in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing a  mammoth crowd, Baheejah declared that her party has all it takes to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

She said she joined gubernatorial race out of patriotism and her quest to bring the socio economic development to the door steps of the common man in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Baheejah said, “My  experience in dealing with youth, women orphans, vulnerable children, gave me insight in the human problems challenges and underdevelopment in of  society.

READ ALSO: Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems

“The agitations by women ,youth groups and various stakeholders from all parts of the state who asked me to contest. They believe in my capability to rescue our dear state gave me hope and gives me the strength that with the large number of people supporting my aspiration. Almighty Allah will help us to win the election and help our people”

Baheejah urged the people of the State to unite and support her effort to rescue the state from abject poverty, unemployment, lack of infrastructures and lack of basic amenities that will improve their living condition.

The Director General of her Campaign Organisation, El- Faruk Gado, said ACD is a party with genuine interest in solving the problems of the country.

El-Faruk said Nigerians of today are more enlighten and ” they know that If they want a brighter future they will vote for credible candidates like Baheejah who has all it takes to govern the State because of the large number of her genuine ideals, vision and mission to develop Bauchi State and large number of supporters from all the three Senatorial Zones in the State.

He said her gentleness,simplicity , leadership style and other essential qualities she always exhibit make her the candidate to beat in the forth coming Governorship election.

The Chairman of ACD in Katagum Local government area Alhaji Adamu Nasiru thanked Baheejah for Joining the Party which gave them the real chance to defeat other candidates in the forth coming Governorship election in the State.

 

