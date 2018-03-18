Bauchi APC mourns late Sen. Wakili

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi State chapter, has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Senator Ali Wakili representing Bauchi South, on Saturday.

Secretary of the party in the state, Buhari Disina, ‎said in an interview with newsmen at the late politician residence in Saturday that, “The news is actually a shocking one as you journalists would say, a breaking news. It is a very serious issue to us in the state and the community he represents. We lost a big figure that we cannot even explain or express our feelings in words”.

Disina said that the late Senator Wakili ‎could be best described by his works to the people of his constituency Bauchi south and every Nigerian and individual that came across him.

He said, “Wakili was body who was good to all his people and the party in his community. He was as good as anything that you can think off as good”.

Also speaking, at late Wakili residence, the Vice Chairman of APC Bauchi State, Mohammed Hassan, said that the senator’s death was quite shocking to the party and the late politician’s associates.

Hassan said, “I know of somebody who spoke with Wakili and receive the news five minutes later that Ali Wakili was dead.

“This is one of the biggest loss in the history of APC in Bauchi. We are praying to help us past this test because it is very big test to the party.

” We have never had a senator like Wakili in the state who has touched the lives of many people particularly the poor and less privileged”.

The APC Vice Chairman urged party faithful be patience over huge loss of the distinguish Senator and accept it as the will of God ‎and pray for the repose of his soul.

On his his own part, the legal Adviser of the party in the state, Barrister Lawal Ibrahim, said that the number of sympathisers who gathered at the late senator’s house in Bauchi, despite that the burial was in Abuja, was a testimony to fact that Wakili was a man of the people.

Ibrahim said, “On behalf of the APC in Bauchi State, as the chairman is also in Abuja attending the burial, we expressed our appreciation to his his Excellency the President, the Senate president, the Governor of the state, the speaker of Representatives for their deep sense of feeling and solidarity with us the people of Bauchi South. We appreciate and pray that God will reward them for staying with us as this time of our trial”.