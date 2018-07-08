Timothy Olanrewaju,

Maiduguri

With a slow and solemn movement, the group of military officers and high-ranking government officials were ushered into a walled expanse of land at Gudumbali, a remote town about 209 kilometers north of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The atmosphere around the area was devoid of the usual friendliness and courtesies of official events. The initial sunny weather suddenly paved the way for cloudy weather as the guests, led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, unveiled a cenotaph built in memory of 150 soldiers killed in a single attack by Boko Haram in the town about three years ago. It was a silent noon in this small community located around the Lake Chad region in Borno State. Gudumbali was a quiet and relatively unknown community even to many people in Borno State. The inhabitants are mostly peasant farmers, who lived a communal life until November 18, 2015, when Boko Haram attacked the town. Some top army officers described that attack as “the fiercest of all battles” in the almost nine years of insurgency in the northeast.