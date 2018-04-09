The Sun News
UI

BATN, UI to engage graduate agropreneurs

— 9th April 2018

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), is partnering University of Ibadan (UI) to encourage more graduate agropreneurs to engage in agribusiness.

The purpose of the partnership is to assist some graduates of the institution to have direct access to funds to embark on their own farms.

Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager of BATN, Mrs. Ololade Johnson-Agiri, hinted that the company is interested in encouraging Nigerian universities’ graduates to be agropreneurs by donating some funds to them to establish their own farms.

She said the organisation (BATN) places much importance on the institution for the programme, adding that the key element of the project is to fund these youths immediately they graduate from school.

She stated: “We will finance their proposals. We have the monitoring team, we will not give them so much money in the first instance.”

While speaking on the importance of food security, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, said that any country that cannot fund and feed its population is not fit to be called a country.

According to the professor, “although farming is not attractive to many Nigerian graduates, we must strategically plan for food security in this circumstance as our population grows daily.”

However, Dean, Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources, Prof. Bamidele Omitoyin, and the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Ademola Ladele, said the two faculties have a programme in place and the element of the system being proposed by BATN, resulted in the establishment of the Institute of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources at Ile-Ogbo, Osun State.

Prof. Ladele said: “We are excited about your programme, which has to do with mentoring and capacity building. We have reviewed our curriculum, taking into consideration entrepreneurial and commercial skills of our students. With the current professional direction of their disciplines, they should be able to make money before leaving the university.”

