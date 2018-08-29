– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo
29th August 2018 - Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari
29th August 2018 - Tennis: Dina Meshref set to dethrone Oshonaike
29th August 2018 - Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy
29th August 2018 - We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu
29th August 2018 - Joshua may face Whyte in April
29th August 2018 - Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment
29th August 2018 - Arsenal lands £300m deal
29th August 2018 - CR7 wins UEFA Goal of the Season
29th August 2018 - Ronaldo Jr joins Juve
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo
ELO

Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo

— 29th August 2018

D’Tigress forward, Elo Edeferioka is excited about the possibility of being part of the team to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup is Spain.

Elo who is full of optimism about what the team can achieve says the entire team is focused on the big task of representing Nigeria well at the world stage.

“Everybody is excited by this new journey to go to Spain for the World Cup and we are ready to make a change. We are looking to go all the way and nothing is going to stop us. We are so focused. We have great coaching staff that are also focused on the job at hand.

“We are looking to go all the way and we are just going to keep working hard”, she continued.

READ ALSO Tennis: Dina Meshref set to dethrone Oshonaike

Elo who averaged 6.5 rebounds and 7.7 points per game in her final season with Yellow Jackets (Georgia Tech women’s team) is excited to be back in the team after missing out of the 2017 Afrobasket party.

“I am very excited to be back with the team I was not able to make it last year because I was in Italy with my college team.

We are doing so well. The camp in Atlanta was amazing, we have a great coach and everything has been awesome.”

She said her mission is to make her team mates better and ready for the competition in Spain.

“Being a team is sacrificing for the team. Right now, our focus as a team is to help each other, carry each other along no matter what the outcome may be.”

The prospective World Cup debutant called on Nigerians to remain unflinching in their support for the team.

“We just need their support and prayer throughout this process. At the end of the day, we are going to do what we are supposed to do.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OIL MONEY

Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari

— 29th August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4 trillion unremitted oil revenue and other scandals uncovered in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said…

  • JUDICIARY

    Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy

    — 29th August 2018

    Itua and Godwin Tsa, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged State Governments yet to implement first line charge for judiciary to do so to enhance more improvement in the judiciary. He made the call at the Nigeria Law School Class ‘85’ Reunion Award Ceremony, held in Abuja, on Monday. President Muhammadu Buhari had, on…

  • POLITICAL ELITE

    We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu

    — 29th August 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar  The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a presidential hopeful in next year’s general elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that Nigerian elites have perpetuated political fraud against the country and have to be retired next year for the country to forge ahead. Prof. Moghalu, who is…

  • SARAKI

    Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment

    — 29th August 2018

    …Orders accelerated hearing of suit From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has refused to grant the request by some Senators loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to restrained   the federal government from forcefully removing him from office. Rather, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the suit filed by Senators Rafiu Adebayo…

  • OLAYINKA

    Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share