Basketball: NBA legend tasks Nigerian youth on leadership, health

The ‘Power Forward’ programme was launched in November 2013 as a platform to develop skills and raise health awareness among high school youths. Over the past four years, the event had attracted some great visitors and contributors from the NBA and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Players and legends who have participated in the programme to date include Hall of Famer, Hakeem Olajuwon, former NBA players Obinna Ekezie (current CEO of Wakanow) and Olumide Oyede- ji. Others were WNBA All-Stars Swin Cash and Chiney Ogwu- mike, former WNBA player Mactabene Amachree and former NBA player Kelenna Azubuike.

Dr. Orode Doherty, Africare Nigeria Country Director, noted that the positive impact of the programme on the students has been phenomenal. “This year, we have reached 600 children in 20 schools directly and we are aiming for 10,000 altogether and indirect beneficiaries as well. They have taught other children on proper health and hygiene and other aspects of human endeavour,” she said.