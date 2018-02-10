The Sun News
Basketball crisis: NOC, NBBF confident of resolution

Basketball crisis: NOC, NBBF confident of resolution

10th February 2018

Joe Apu

Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Babatunde Popoola and President, FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col Sam Ahmedu say they are confident that the impasse surrounding the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF would be resolved for good.

Popoola, while speaking after the conclusion of the meeting with the three-man FIBA fact finding team led by FIBA Executive Director, Africa, Alphonso Bile that he is happy to that the world basketball ruling body took the pains to be in Nigeria to ascertain for themselves the true situation.

He said says the FIBA fact-finding visit underscores the leadership role Nigeria plays in Africa. “As a body that is charged with the responsibility of federations in Nigeria, I must say that we’re glad that FIBA came to see things for themselves. They have heard from all the parties involved and we look forward to hearing from them by March 10. We’re sure of a lasting solution of the perceived friction regarding the leadership of the basketball federation.

FIBA Africa Zone Three President and member of the NBBF board, Col Sam Ahmedu in his opinion expressed satisfaction with the meeting the three-man committee had with Musa Kida.

He told reporters who thronged the NOC Building while the meeting lasted that all the fact finding team wanted was given to them. “At the meeting with the NBBF president in Lagos after they had met with Tijani Umar in Abuja, Ahmedu said that all the enquires put before the Kida led board was handled in a professional manner.”

