Civil Defenders of Abuja and Rivers Hoopers Basketball Clubs have both emerged as Nigeria’s representatives for the 2018 FIBA Africa Club Championship.

The Defenders owned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps defeated city rivals Mark Mentors 81-49 points to emerge champions of the Savannah Conference.

24 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist from Emma Ndibe gave Civil Defenders the needed win in their quest to clinch one of the two available tickets to the continental stage.

Mark Mentors who won the first quarter 20-19 lost their way in the second quarter losing by 10 massive points to a more resolute Defenders team by 10-20 points.

Defenders took off from where they left off at the end of the first half with another commanding display in the third and fourth quarters winning 17-10 and 25-9 with Joel Ijigba weighing in with 22 points, 4 assists and 6 rebounds.

In the Atlantic Conference, Rivers Hoopers defeated Police Batons of Lagos to snatch the second available continental ticket.

A determined Hoopers side handled by D’Tigers assistant coach, Ogoh Odaudu masterminded his side to 2-0 win against the Police team.

First game played on Tuesday ended 78-52points while on Wednesday, Rivers Hoopers again dominated to record their second win, 70-34 points.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation President Engineer Musa Kida congratulated Rivers Hoopers and Civil Defenders for emerging Nigeria’s continental representatives as he enjoined them to put up a good show when they start their campaign at the FIBA Africa zone 3 level.