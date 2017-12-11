Baru in Presidential Villa over fuel scarcity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru was on Monday sighted leaving the Presidential Villa at about noon.

No official reason was given for his visit to the Presidential Villa as President Muhammadu Buhari left for Paris, France to participate in “One Planet Summit.”

Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had last weekend given marching order to the Minister of Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachickwu and Baru till weekend to clear the fuel queues that have surfaced in Abuja and Lagos.

Despite the marching order, fuel queues are still in Abuja while many of the filling stations are shut down as they have no fuel.

Kachikwu had last week assured that the NNPC has enough fuel to last through the festive season till the end of January.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had told State House correspondents, that contrary to speculation, the government has no intention to hike fuel price in the country.

Mohammed,“No. The government has no intention at all that to increase the pump price of PMS.

“Two, the ministers assured the council that we have enough products till the next one month even till the end of January.

“Thirdly, this is winter. There is always more demand for refined products for petroleum during winter in the colder countries, this is what we are experiencing now.