Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development

Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has commended the Nigerian Academy of Engineering for its leadership and promotion of policies relating to the general advancement and promotion of excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for better economy and society.

Baru, who spoke in Lagos yesterday at the induction ceremony of Mr. Alfred Okoigun, Group Managing Director of Arco Group, as Fellow of the Academy, said that in 21 years of its existence, the Academy has proven to be the national ‘Think Tank’ for Engineering and Technology, adding that NNPC was proud to be associated with the Academy.

He described the honour bestowed on Mr. Okoigun, as an attestation to his distinguished leadership, contributions to the Engineering Profession in Nigeria , outstanding achievements and his exceptional character, as well as his contributions to the well-being of the society at large.

Dr. Baru further gave the assurance that NNPC will continue to support Arco Group and many other indigenous companies alike so that the story of the company and those of the others in Arco’s mold will continue grow.

In her welcome Address, the President of the Academy, Engr. Mrs. Joanna Maduka, said it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering to ensure the advancement of engineering education and practice throughout the engineering family.

She said: “This is achievable through continuous learning, advocacy and strategic collaboration with relevant professional associations and industry. The goal remains the significant improvement of the lives of our people and the state of our society, nation and humanity as a whole.”