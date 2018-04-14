The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development
14th April 2018 - Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit
14th April 2018 - Nigeria loses $70m annually to illegal fishing –Navy
14th April 2018 - NETCO posts N3.2bn PBT in 2017
14th April 2018 - How network marketing changed my fortune
14th April 2018 - Life in Apapa hellhole
14th April 2018 - Strange death
14th April 2018 - Evil nurse
14th April 2018 - Nightfall in Birnin Gwari
14th April 2018 - Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again
Home / Business / Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development
Nigerian

Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development

— 14th April 2018

Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has commended the Nigerian Academy of Engineering for its leadership and promotion of policies relating to the general advancement and promotion of excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for better economy and society.

Baru, who spoke in Lagos yesterday at the induction ceremony of Mr. Alfred Okoigun, Group Managing Director of Arco Group, as Fellow of the Academy, said that in 21 years of its existence, the Academy has proven to be the national ‘Think Tank’ for Engineering and Technology, adding that NNPC was proud to be associated with the Academy.

He described the honour bestowed on Mr. Okoigun, as an attestation to his distinguished leadership, contributions to the Engineering Profession in Nigeria , outstanding achievements and his exceptional character, as well as his contributions to the well-being of the society at large.

Dr. Baru further gave the assurance that NNPC will continue to support Arco Group and many other indigenous companies alike so that the story of the company and those of the others in Arco’s mold will continue grow.

In her welcome Address, the President of the Academy, Engr. Mrs. Joanna Maduka, said it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering to ensure the advancement of engineering education and practice throughout the engineering family.

She said: “This is achievable through continuous learning, advocacy and strategic collaboration with relevant professional associations and industry. The goal remains the significant improvement of the lives of our people and the state of our society, nation and humanity as a whole.” 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian

Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development

— 14th April 2018

Vera Wisdom-Bassey Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has commended the Nigerian Academy of Engineering for its leadership and promotion of policies relating to the general advancement and promotion of excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for better economy and society. Baru, who spoke in Lagos yesterday at…

  • Zenith Bank

    Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit

    — 14th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent.  Speaking at its 27th Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Friday, the bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia…

  • Nigeria

    Nigeria loses $70m annually to illegal fishing –Navy

    — 14th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu About $70 million is lost annually to illegal unreported and unregulated fishing in Nigeria, so the Nigerian Navy has said. Addressing student of the United States War College on a study tour to Nigeria, at the naval base in Lagos, the Navy said, crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other sea crime, have…

  • NETCO

    NETCO posts N3.2bn PBT in 2017

    — 14th April 2018

    Despite the oscillating nature of oil prices, the National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday,  declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT)  of N3.257 billion for the 2017 financial year. The breakdown shows that the company’s revenue increased by 122 per cent from N10.13 billion…

  • Birnin Gwari

    Nightfall in Birnin Gwari

    — 14th April 2018

    …Kaduna community where residents hate to see the coming of dusk Sola Ojo, Kaduna When it comes to bad news, Birnin Gwari, the headquarters of Birninn Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria, is gradually becoming a household name – no thanks to armed bandits, broad day robbers and cattle rustlers. The activities…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share