Baro Inland Water Port

Baro Inland Water Port to create 2 million jobs – lawmaker

— 6th August 2018

NAN

Hon. Umar Bago, the Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Education, Safety and Administration, on Monday expressed optimism that the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger would create two million jobs.

“If Baro inland water port is completed, it will create over two million jobs to the teeming youths,’’ Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

The chairman also said that when the port, which has been under construction for more than three years, was completed, “it will help with the decongestion of Lagos ports.

“Northern Nigeria is land-locked with no single seaport, however, if Baro port is actualised, transportation hiccups will be drastically reduced.

“Revenue will increase and millions of dollars in foreign exchange will also be saved. Even the agricultural revolution will get a massive boost.’’

Bago said that: “I have visited the site (Baro town located at Agaie Local Government Area of Niger) and inspected the heavy duty equipment at the port.”

He said that with the arrival of the sophisticated heavy duty equipment, the project would soon become a reality.

The chairman said that the project would also uplift the country through economic revival “signs of which are becoming obvious by the day.’’

Bago commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring prompt release of funds for the procurement of heavy duty equipment for Baro Port.

He said that the opportunities in the marine sub-sector were more than those of the oil sector which, hitherto, became the economic mainstay of the country.

He also said the decision of Federal Government to link Minna and Abuja with rail from Baro Port was commendable.

Bago sai the that the maritime sector would soon come alive with the establishment of dry ports.

He that the efforts were bound to mitigate the current pressure on the country’s highways, reduce accidents and the consequent loss of lives.

