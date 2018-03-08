Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman.

Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha in February this year.

An eye witness told Daily Sun that the angry wife, who is against her husband’s plan to marry a new wife barely two months into their marriage, insisted that it is too early to bring another woman as wife into the family.

According to the source, “Yunusa, who lost his first wife last year, married Aisha; but it seems that they are not on good terms. When her husband told her his intention to marry another woman, she got angry and set ablaze her husband’s house when he went out on Tuesday to his office.”

The source added that though nobody died in the inferno “most of valuable property belonging to the husband were burnt in the fire.”

It was further learnt that family members came out to extinguish the inferno, and removed few of the husband’s property.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer DSP Suleiman Mustapha told Daily Sun on phone that the police did not receive any “official complaint from anybody at the nearest police station in the area.”