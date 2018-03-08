The Sun News
8th March 2018 - Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house
8th March 2018 - Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua
8th March 2018 - Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race
8th March 2018 - Retrieve arms from herdsmen, Boko Haram, vigilante groups tell Police
8th March 2018 - Varsity workers ground Abuja business district
8th March 2018 - Britain to build prison wing in Kirikiri
8th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Mararaban Jama’a dual carriage road
8th March 2018 - Ekiti women shut down Ado Ekiti for Fayose’s N400 million largesse
8th March 2018 - Trump’s ‘Shithole’ comment dogs Tillerson’s first day in Africa
8th March 2018 - IWD 2018: Fifi Ejindu, Aisha Bagudu, Tonto Dikeh for Women Summit in Abuja
Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

8th March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman.

Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha in February this year.

An eye witness told Daily Sun that the angry wife, who is against her husband’s plan to marry a new wife barely two months into their marriage, insisted that it is too early to bring another woman as wife into the family.

According to the source, “Yunusa, who lost his first wife last year, married Aisha; but it seems that they are not on good terms. When her husband told her his intention to marry another woman, she got angry and set ablaze her husband’s house when he went out on Tuesday to his office.”

The source added that though nobody died in the inferno “most of valuable property belonging to the husband were burnt in the fire.”

It was further learnt that family members came out to extinguish the inferno, and removed few of the husband’s property.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer DSP Suleiman Mustapha told Daily Sun on phone that the police did not receive any “official complaint from anybody at the nearest police station in the area.”

Latest

Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

— 8th March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman. Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha…

  • Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua

    — 8th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Donatus Arau, who lost four sons (two biological, two adopted) to the October 1, 2010 Eagles Square bomb blast in Abuja, has said though justice has been done eight years after, he is still greiving. Arau said the Federal High Court’s sentencing of Charles Okah to life imprisonment for his involvement in…

  • Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race

    — 8th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former military administrator of defunct Bendel State (now Edo and Delta), Jeremiah Useni, has formally expressed interest to join the 2019 gubernatorial race in Plateau State. Useni currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate and he is one of the oldest serving lawmakers. According to a formal letter…

  • Retrieve arms from herdsmen, Boko Haram, vigilante groups tell Police

    — 8th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Vigilante groups in Rivers State have tasked the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to move to retrieve arms from the dreaded herdsmen, Boko Haram, and militant groups.  This comes as reactions from some quarters in Port Harcourt have faulted the decision, as the order would affect the fragile peace in…

  • Varsity workers ground Abuja business district

    — 8th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Non-teaching staff of universities in the country have stormed Abuja to protest their perceived neglect by government. The protesters, made up of keys unions including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and others, have taken to the streets, disrupting activities along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama….

