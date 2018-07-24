– The Sun News
Barcelona agree €41m Malcom move after hijacking Roma deal
Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process
Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC
Osun pensioners begin three-day protest
36 APC Reps dump party for ADC, PDP
Nigeria Air: FG not paying $300m for 5% stake – Sirika
Drama as Court refuses to hear suit challenging closure of school
NFF leadership tussle: Giwa says truth will prevail, calls for calm
Ethiopia, Eritrea set to play first match in two decades
Malcom

Barcelona agree €41m Malcom move after hijacking Roma deal

— 24th July 2018

21-year-old Malcom was set to fly to Italy to complete his move to the Giallorossi, only for the Camp Nou outfit to step in and make a bid of their own.

Barcelona have agreed a €41 million (£36.5m/$48m) deal to bring Bordeaux forward Malcom to Camp Nou having hijacked Roma’s move for the Brazilian, Goal understands.

Roma confirmed on Monday that they had reached an agreement to bring the 21-year-old to the Italian capital for a fee of €38m (£34m/$44m).

The player was expected to arrive in Rome on Tuesday to undergo a medical and complete the move but did not travelled given Barca’s late interest.

READ ALSO NFF leadership tussle: Giwa says truth will prevail, calls for calm

And a deal with the Spanish champions has now been agreed, with Malcom set to sign a five-year contract with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

The Blaugrana want to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Liga season and ha been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Willian.

But Malcom became their primary target after a campaign during which he scored 12 goals and laid on eight assists in all competitions.

He has previously attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham, with the north London rivals both making their interest known during the January transfer window.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with his signature while Everton made a bid this summer, only to be beaten to a deal by Roma.

He will now, though, become Barcelona’s second major signing of the summer window following the arrival of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla .

Malcom’s arrival will see him become the fourth non-EU player on Barca’s books alongside Philippe Coutinho, Yerry Mina and Arthur Melo – whose own arrival was fast-tracked having originally agreed to join up with his new team-mates in early 2019 – with La Liga rules stipulating clubs have no more than three players from outside the European Union.

Mina, though, is closing in on a move to Everton having agreed to join the Goodison Park outfit following an impressive World Cup for Colombia

Latest

OSUN

Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process

— 24th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A Coalition of civil societies groups that monitored the direct governorship primary election by Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osogbo, the state capital, has  applauded the process. Leader of the group, Mr. Wale Adebisi, who gave the commendation, said the direct system reduced manipulation and inducement of voters with money….

  • KILLINGS

    Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC

    — 24th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as the Tiv Youth Council (TYC) has decried the spate of insecurity and incessant killings in the country, alleging that the killers must have been sponsored by politicians either to blackmail government or to pursue a political vendetta. The group also appealed to political elites to stop politicising the…

  • OSUN

    Osun pensioners begin three-day protest

    — 24th July 2018

    …beg Aregbesola to settle them before leaving office Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Pensioners in Osun State, on Tuesday, trooped to the streets of Osogbo, out in large numbers, to protest the non-payment of their gratuities and pension arrears running into 18 months. The senior citizens, who converged at the popular Ayetoro Junction, were armed with placards…

  • APC

    36 APC Reps dump party for ADC, PDP

    — 24th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Thirty-six members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, announced their defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While four of the lawmakers from Oyo State defected to the ADC,  32 other lawmakers from Kwara, Kano and Benue states cross-carpeted…

  • Sirika

    Nigeria Air: FG not paying $300m for 5% stake – Sirika

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government is not paying 300 million dollars for a five per cent stake in the Nigeria Air recently unveiled in London. Sirika gave the clarification in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Tuesday…

