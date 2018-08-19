Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde hinted that club captain Lionel Messi might play on the right side of the pitch, giving up on his more central role.

“It’s possible – we know his tendency to be drawn to where the ball is,” Valverde said, adding that regardless of where the little Argentine plays on the pitch, the team will gain fruitful results.

“That’s how we’ve started ahead of the new season, we’ll see how he gets on,” Valverde added.

Messi started his Barcelona career as a right-winger, eventually gaining a more central role in Pep Guardiola’s era.

However, in coach Luis Enrique’s era, Messi again shifted to the right side which proved to be greatly successful for FCB as the team won a treble in the coach’s first season.