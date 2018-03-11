Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin

Barcelona are no longer believed to be interested in a deal for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, according to reports emerging from Spain.

Having failed to seal a return to his former club last summer with the Gunners refusing to discuss terms with the Catalan club, Bellerin has continued to be linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Barcelona are once again linked with a move for the 22-year-old, while Serie A champions Juventus are also believed to be in the running for the talented full-back.

However, despite talk of a return to the Nou Camp, Barcelona-based publication Mundo Deportivo report that Barca are no longer interested in securing his signature for the time being.

The newspaper report that the Spanish side will persist with Nelson Semedo following his summer move from Benfica.

After making 26 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side in all competitions so far this season, it is believed that the 24-year-old will get another chance to impress in La Liga.

Given a return to Barcelona for Bellerin looks extremely unlikely to happen, Bleacher Report suggest that a summer move to Juventus could well come to fruition as a deal is ‘already progressing’.