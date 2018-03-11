The Sun News
11th March 2018 - Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin
11th March 2018 - Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river
11th March 2018 - Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches
11th March 2018 - How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue
11th March 2018 - Nigerians divided over death penalty
11th March 2018 - Alleged ritual killing : Freed 23-yr-old lady recounts ordeal in prison
11th March 2018 - Several Igbo still missing after Kaduna market riot
11th March 2018 - I got many referrals from my first event – Layole Oyatogun
11th March 2018 - Muhammadu Buhari: The long way home
11th March 2018 - 2019: SDP as potential ‘Third Force’
Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin

— 11th March 2018

Barcelona are no longer believed to be interested in a deal for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, according to reports emerging from Spain.

Having failed to seal a return to his former club last summer with the Gunners refusing to discuss terms with the Catalan club, Bellerin has continued to be linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Barcelona are once again linked with a move for the 22-year-old, while Serie A champions Juventus are also believed to be in the running for the talented full-back.

However, despite talk of a return to the Nou Camp, Barcelona-based publication Mundo Deportivo report that Barca are no longer interested in securing his signature for the time being.

The newspaper report that the Spanish side will persist with Nelson Semedo following his summer move from Benfica.

After making 26 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side in all competitions so far this season, it is believed that the 24-year-old will get another chance to impress in La Liga.

Given a return to Barcelona for Bellerin looks extremely unlikely to happen, Bleacher Report suggest that a summer move to Juventus could well come to fruition as a deal is ‘already progressing’.

Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river

— 11th March 2018

Prominent politician denies complicity in the murder Aloysius Attah, Onitsha  Until he was murdered in a callous and gruesome manner, bearing the trademark of the dreaded Italian Mafia, 39-year-old Julius Chukwudi Chinwuba, was the President General of his community, Oromaetiti-Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State. Chinwuba was hacked down on November 15,…

  • Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches

    — 11th March 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye, Tony John, Linus Oota, Bamgbola Gbolagunte and Judex Okoro   The atmosphere was very tense on Tuesday, March 6, at Tomia Secondary School, Alagbado, Lagos, one of the venues of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. The majority of the people who came for the exercise…

  • How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Family members of ace broadcaster, Dr. Inalegwu Odeh, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), are still trying to unravel the mystery behind his sudden disappearance on January 6, this year. The 65-year-old Ode who retired from the NTA some years back was said to have left his residence located on Demepke area…

  • Nigerians divided over death penalty

    — 11th March 2018

    Henry Okonkwo It was like stirring the hornets’ nest, when Nigerians heard news reports that a bill in the Senate proposing death sentence for purveyors of hate speech had passed second reading and moved to the committee stage for further deliberation. The news triggered a barrage of reactions on various mainstream and social media platforms….

  • Alleged ritual killing : Freed 23-yr-old lady recounts ordeal in prison

    — 11th March 2018

    TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt   Twenty-three-year-old Chioma Onyemachi, a native of Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, is yet to recover from the incarceration she passed through for an offence she said she did not commit. Onyemachi has not ceased to say that she was framed for an alleged involvement in ritual…

Share