Barcelona GM Pep Segura has left the door open to re-signing PSG star Neymar.

Neymar has been linked with both Barca and Real Madrid in recent weeks, having left the Catalans 18 months ago in a world record €222m transfer.

Segura told Cadena SER: “It’s an issue that is not on the table now.

“I said recently that every young player who goes for money will not return. We keep to that. But the circumstances of Neymar are totally different because we are not talking about players from the academy, they are professional players that depending on the circumstances of the market we will have to assess the best expectations for us.”