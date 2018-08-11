Barca insist on Pogba

Barcelona have reportedly remained undeterred in their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Catalan giants have recently been linked with an approach for Pogba, despite the 25-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Premier League clubs are now unable to sign players until the start of 2019, but according to The Mirror, Barcelona still feel that they are capable of putting together a deal for Pogba.

The La Liga champions allegedly had a cash-plus-player deal rejected earlier this summer, but it appears that the Spanish outfit continue to hold a desire to complete a transfer before the end of August.