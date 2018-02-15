The Sun News
Barca hands £135m Dembele personal chef, security

— 15th February 2018

Barcelona’s attempts to help big money signing Ousmane Dembele settle in Spain have extended to them providing for his every need – including his own chef. 

Dembele moved to the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a fee that could rise to £135m, supposedly as a replacement for Neymar.

However a serious thigh injury soon after required surgery and ruled Dembele out for months, and he has only just started to return to the first team picture.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are doing their best to settle Dembele in after his disrupted start to life at the Nou Camp, given the pressure on a 20-year-old signed for nine figures to replace one of the world’s best players.

In order to take care of his diet, Barca have provided a chef for Dembele’s use, so that the French forward does not become reliant on fast food.

Dembele also reportedly requested a barbecue in order for him to cook in the garden of his home, which has been provided.

Barcelona have also paid for a security guard at Dembele’s home, as well as arranging for doctors and physios to visit him and help his recovery.

The pampering seems to have worked, with Dembele coming off the bench in Barcelona’s latest home game against Getafe, which ended 0-0.

Although Dembele did not score, he provided the cross which led to Luis Suarez testing Getafe keeper Vincent Guaita with a header – the closest Barca came to scoring – to hint at his potential.

