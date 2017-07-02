Barca demands £195m for Neymar
Neymar’s release clause has been increased to a staggering £195m (€202m).
The Brazilian has enjoyed another stunning season with Barcelona , scoring 20 goals in all competitions.
He signed a five-year deal last summer, with his release clause standing at £195m (€202m)
Manchester United have been linked in the past but they will now have to pay even more.
Upon penning the deal, Neymar agreed his release clause would rise by €20m.
And the gastronomic rise won’t stop there either.
In another 12 months time, Neymar’s release clause will be nudged to £216m (€250m).
The Brazilian was among those to witness teammate Lionel Messi tie the knot on Friday.
Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo at a ceremony in Rosario.
He uploaded a snap on Instagram, showing off his new locks, alongside the groom and former teammate Dani Alves.
