The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2017 - CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd in make-or- mar game
2nd July 2017 - Barca demands £195m for Neymar
2nd July 2017 - Ogba rallies support for NFF president
2nd July 2017 - Djokovic wins Eastbourne to boost Wimbledon hopes
2nd July 2017 - Paul Pogba opens up on… : Life as a Muslim in Manchester after bomb attack
2nd July 2017 - Anambra guber: IPOB can’t stop election – Police
2nd July 2017 - 2 FUTA students drown taking selfies in canoe
2nd July 2017 - Anambra guber: APC‘ll dislodge Obiano, says aspirant
2nd July 2017 - Gunmen abduct APC chieftain
2nd July 2017 - Joblessness behind youth restiveness in the country — Traditional ruler
Home / Sports / Barca demands £195m for Neymar

Barca demands £195m for Neymar

— 2nd July 2017

Neymar’s release clause has been increased to a staggering £195m (€202m).

The Brazilian has enjoyed another stunning season with Barcelona , scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

He signed a five-year deal last summer, with his release clause standing at £195m (€202m)

Manchester United have been linked in the past but they will now have to pay even more.

Upon penning the deal, Neymar agreed his release clause would rise by €20m.

And the gastronomic rise won’t stop there either.

In another 12 months time, Neymar’s release clause will be nudged to £216m (€250m).

The Brazilian was among those to witness teammate Lionel Messi tie the knot on Friday.

Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo at a ceremony in Rosario.

He uploaded a snap on Instagram, showing off his new locks, alongside the groom and former teammate Dani Alves.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: IPOB can’t stop election – Police

— 2nd July 2017

The police in Anambra on Saturday  said no person or group will be able to stop  the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr. Garba Umar, said this in Awka while reacting to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on  residents of the state to boycott…

Share

  • 2 FUTA students drown taking selfies in canoe

    — 2nd July 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Two students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) drowned while taking selfies in a canoe on a river in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday evening. The two students whose names were given as Olabiyi Emmanuel and Olokun Babatunde were both 300-level students of the university. Olabiyi was said…

    Share

  • Anambra guber: APC‘ll dislodge Obiano, says aspirant

    — 2nd July 2017

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju at his residence on Oguta street at the popular Aladinmma Estate in the Owerri Metropolis. Sunday Sun reliably gathered that Ononuju, who is the secretary of the Imo…

    Share

  • Gunmen abduct APC chieftain

    — 2nd July 2017

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju at his residence on Oguta street at the popular Aladinmma Estate in the Owerri Metropolis. Sunday Sun reliably gathered that Ononuju, who is the secretary of the Imo…

    Share

  • Joblessness behind youth restiveness in the country — Traditional ruler

    — 2nd July 2017

    By Onyedika Agbedo Until Nigeria finds a way of gainfully employing its teeming youth population, it may not truly wriggle of the restiveness that is currently bedeviling the country.   This was the submission of elder statesman and the Eze Ndigbo, Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Eze Ikem W. Agbasi, who noted that…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share