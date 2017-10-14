The Sun News
Home / Food & Drinks / Bar Battle thickens at Lagos Cocktail Week

Bar Battle thickens at Lagos Cocktail Week

— 14th October 2017

Lagos Cocktail Week, a festival that celebrates  unique cocktail  culture in Nigeria,  will have a six-day event aimed at  educating on cocktail culture both locally and internationally. The event will  inform  participants on global trends,  entertain individuals, businesses and corporations.

The cocktail week will  kickoff with seminar and workshops on the 16th of October, 2017, and one of the major highlights, is the partnership with ‘Culinary Academy’ to introduce  a Garnish Course. This is especially important for the industry as it deals with the issue of garnish presentation which is a very key skill to being a serious player in the global cocktail making sector.

Created by the CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktails week was established to showcase the best of Nigeria’s cocktail culture, with the aspiration for the cocktail industry at large to be recognized as an integral aspect of Nigerian beverage industry. This festival can also be described as a gathering of cocktails enthusiasts as beverage brands and lovers of great cocktails and mocktails alike get to indulge their taste buds at designated hubs.

The major highlight of the event is  the introduction of the “Bar Battle  in 2016,”. “This year it is  taking a slight different format. The representatives of the  participating bars will be present and go through  a ballot system, they will choose the spirit’ they will work with for the competition.The guideline has been  handed over to them,” Rawa said.

According to her, they have also introduced the use of local recipes as an essential part of the Lagos Cocktail Week menu for  all participating bars.

Post Views: 13
