BaoBaB Microfinance boosts SMEs in Lagos

Charles Nwaoguji

BaoBaB Microfinance Limited is hosting Customers’ Day forum to chart a veritable course for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) development, emphasising boundless opportunities for entrepreneurial business development.

The programme includes building good relationship with customers; sector-specific industry forums; support offerings; business advisory; financial planning and management; tailor made products, and business oriented credit access.

The bank is hosting the event on May 4, 2018 at Westown Hotel, 1, Ayeni 1010 Close, Sheraton Link Road, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, and the event would feature lecture sessions on Marketing and Branding, and also give customers opportunities to ask questions on issues regarding the bank’s operations.

The sessions will have the bank empower Women and SMEs on business and investment opportunities and entrepreneurship using BaoBaB’s array of products.

BaoBaB is organising the event as part of its commitment to encourage SME development, which are all pivotal to the sustainable growth of the economy.