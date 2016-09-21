The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
21st September 2016 - Day ‘Oloibiri’ stormed Abuja for reparation
21st September 2016 - How Abuja celebrated bleak Sallah
21st September 2016 - The return of Rangers International FC
21st September 2016 - Giving the public a voice
21st September 2016 - CBN, minister disagree on rate cut
21st September 2016 - FG dumps Dangote’s proposal to sell crown jewels
21st September 2016 - Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie
21st September 2016 - How development partnership can grow infrastructure
21st September 2016 - FG, States, LGs share N510.270bn in August
21st September 2016 - Russia 2018 World Cup: Zambia calls up Kalaba, 32 others for Eagles
Home / Business / Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie
uzoma-dozie

Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie

— 21st September 2016

Nigerian banks have been urged to provide payment solutions that will not only facilitate efficient payment processes but equally shape the future of businesses in the country.
Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie who gave the charge in a recently published article on his LinkedIn page. Titled “Five Key Learnings from Tech Turks”, explored key trends in his interviews with various digital entrepreneurs on Tech Turks – an online video series on Diamond TV.
According to himcommon trends in the series include, market readiness, the importance of having a vision, prioritising consumer awareness, leveraging technology and finding solutions to challenges with payments.
Commenting on Finding solutions to the common Challenge of Payments, Uzoma admits, “This was the one section that piqued my interest the most for three reasons: (a) How effectively were payments being carried out? (b) What are the challenges faced in terms of payments? And, (c) Is it possible for us at Diamond Bank to help? In a country where 80 per cent of all payments are made in cash, it is a major challenge for any technology inclined business to drive and induce people to make online payments. As Nkiru Balonwu of Spinlet explained.
It’s easy to get a week long or month long paid subscription from European/American countries using PayPal for instance, but that’s not the case with Nigeria, as people often don’t trust the concept of cashless transaction.”
Diamond Bank Plc is Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, leveraging innovation and technology to enhance customer experiences and drive financial inclusion in what it terms Beyond Banking.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

kemi-adeosun

CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

— 21st September 2016

…OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

  • dangote

    FG dumps Dangote’s proposal to sell crown jewels

    — 21st September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Federal Government yesterday dumped Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s proposal to sell Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other crown jewels to augment shortfall in revenue, insisting that borrowing would be a better option. Acting Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Shetima Umar Abba Gana,  who faulted Dangote’s proposal, said that…

  • uzoma-dozie

    Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie

    — 21st September 2016

    Nigerian banks have been urged to provide payment solutions that will not only facilitate efficient payment processes but equally shape the future of businesses in the country. Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie who gave the charge in a recently published article on his LinkedIn page. Titled “Five Key Learnings from Tech Turks”,…

  • images

    How development partnership can grow infrastructure

    — 21st September 2016

    Story by Maduka Nweke The faltering of the nation’s economy is taking a great toll on Nigerians. It has forced a lot of experts and innovators to device means of meeting their needs apart from bartering their valuable goods for the scarce ones. One of these means is development partnership, a situation where one who…

  • MRS-KEMI-ADEOSUN-620x434-620x330

    FG, States, LGs share N510.270bn in August

    — 21st September 2016

    …ECA stands at $2.91bn As govs pledge to pay salaries From Uche Usim, Abuja Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday, revealed that the Federal Government, the 36 states and local governments shared a total of N510.270 billion as revenue allocation for August 2016. The figure was N16.44 billion higher than N493.828 billion shared in…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Disclose source of $31m, NLC challenges Patience Jonathan

    — 21st September 2016

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to disclose how she made the $31 million found in four bank accounts frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). NLC President, Ayuba Wabba told newsmen at the ‘NLC National Youth Conference’ in Abuja, yesterday, that Patience Jonathan should…

  • njc

    Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

    — 21st September 2016

    This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US

    — 21st September 2016

    How we are spending recovered cash, says President By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi President Muhammad Buhari has opened up on the status of funds looted by public officers, but recovered by his administration. He spoke in New York, United States in a speech he delivered at the United Nations. This is even as he urged the United…

  • Bukola-Saraki-1-1

    Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki

    — 21st September 2016

    Senate President backs sale of state assets From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for the immediate solutions to current economic hardship. As a way out, he said Buhari should look into the disposal of state assets. The Senate President, who spoke when he chaired the…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

    — 21st September 2016

    Spokesman, Jibrin trade words From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal. Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351