The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Banking&Finance : CBN, stakeholders map out strategy for agric devt
10th October 2017 - Banking&Finance : BoI offers N3.5bn for SMEs in Osun
10th October 2017 - Nigerian jailed after brutal assault by Indian mob
10th October 2017 - Independence bid: Catalan valley sticks with Spain
10th October 2017 - Liberia: 20 candidates battle to replace Africa’s 1st female president
10th October 2017 - Russia 2018 : NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew Thursday
10th October 2017 - …Thanks Presidency, Udom, Nigerians
10th October 2017 - 2018 World Cup: Egypt’s president rewards players, coach
10th October 2017 - Ballon d’Or: Ronaldo tops final group
10th October 2017 - I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Bode George
Home / Business / Banking&Finance : CBN, stakeholders map out strategy for agric devt

Banking&Finance : CBN, stakeholders map out strategy for agric devt

— 10th October 2017

by Omodele Adigun

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that agriculture presents the major opportunity of a long-term sustainable development in the country.

According to him, in spite of the current levels of unemployment, the agricultural sector remains vital to the efforts of the Federal Government in diversifying the economy away from oil.

Emefiele stated this at the weekend in Abuja during the stakeholders’ meeting on the operational framework for the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which had in attendance the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, governors and other stakeholders, sought to consolidate the collective efforts of the monetary and fiscal authorities to diversify the economy.

Emefiele added that the outcome of the meeting was expected to significantly improve the agricultural output, drive economic growth, reduce unemployment among youths and increase national cohesion.

While acknowledging youth restiveness and unemployment, the CBN boss stressed the need for stakeholders to confront the challenges with innovative thinking, using agriculture as a fulcrum of a long-term sustainable and profitable approach.

He said agriculture has the potential for huge revenue generation and is pivotal in employment and job creation, noting that agricultural sector was the only sector that experienced growth during the outgone recession.

Ogbeh, in his address, lauded Emefiele and his team in introducing the policy on the restriction of access to foreign exchange from the forex market for the 41 items which can be produced in the country.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, who doubles as the Head, Technical Sub-committee of AADS and Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Rice and Wheat, also commended the efforts the CBN Governor in galvanizing rice production revolution through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Bagudu appealed to Nigerians to support the AADS, noting that even industrialised nations have had to protect their agricultural production through tariffs and trade policy especially in areas the country has comparative advantage.

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who serves as Head, Project Monitoring Sub-Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, also commended the efforts of President Buhari, the CBN Governor, Minister of Agriculture and the Kebbi State Governor for his passion for agricultural development in the country.

The Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) is an initiative that is expected to deliver at least 10,000 jobs for the Nigerian youths in each state along the agricultural value chain.

The AADS will be implemented under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and the states are expected to play vital roles in its implementation by providing arable land for farming.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Banking&Finance : CBN, stakeholders map out strategy for agric devt

— 10th October 2017

by Omodele Adigun The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that agriculture presents the major opportunity of a long-term sustainable development in the country. According to him, in spite of the current levels of unemployment, the agricultural sector remains vital to the efforts of the Federal Government in…

  • Banking&Finance : BoI offers N3.5bn for SMEs in Osun

    — 10th October 2017

    From Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo Bank of Industry (BOI) has disbursed N3.5 billion to business men and women in Osun State to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state. Its Managing Director, Mr Kayode Pintan,  disclosed this at the Osun State Business Summit held in Osogbo,  recently. He added that the move was in…

  • I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Bode George

    — 10th October 2017

    by Ismail Omipidan Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aspirant to the position of the national chairman, Chief Bode George, has said he has what it takes to lead the party. If the Port-Harcourt convention had gone as planned, Jimi Agbaje would have emerged chairman. What has changed between…

  • …You lack integrity, Pearse replies

    — 10th October 2017

    Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, is the Lagos State Coordinator for Professor Tunde Adeniran, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirants. In this encounter, Dr. Pearse explains why Professor Adeniran, was best suited for the job. Why are you supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran for the chairmanship position? I am supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran to…

  • NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 

    — 10th October 2017

    Says allegations baseless, unfounded  From Uche Usim, Abuja Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described the allegations of shady practices and insurbodination, levelled against the Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, as baseless and unfounded. The minister, in a leaked memo to President…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share