BANK

Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

— 25th July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulsalam Hassan, on Tuesday, presented 10 Toyota Hilux vans, fitted with security gadgets to the Taraba State Government for onward distribution to security agencies in the state.

Hassan said that the bank’s gesture was in appreciation of the cordial relationship between the bank and the state and its own way of complementing the efforts by the state government to combat security challenges.

According to Hassan, “At Zenith Bank, we value the support and cooperation we receive from our host communities.

“That is why today, we are donating these 10 Toyota Hilux Vans fitted with security gadgets to Taraba State government to combat security challenges in the state.

“We appreciate the governor for his loyalty to Zenith bank and his outstanding efforts at ensuring a peaceful business atmosphere in the state.”

In his response, Governor Darius Ishaku said that the vehicles came at a time that they were most needed to address the “new monstrous security challenge in the clothing of killer herdsmen”.

Governor Ishaku said that the bank had demonstrated that it was a good institution with outstanding corporate social responsibility, and called on other private establishment in the state to emulate the Bank.

In the words o Governor Ishaku, “You have been a very good bank and your corporate social responsibility has been one of the best. Your donation if 10 Hilux vans in 2015 at a time we were facing great security challenges is unforgettable.

READ ALSO: CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

“Thank you for coming to our aid when we most needed it to combat the bigger monster called herdsmen. You are doing those things that matter most to us in the state.

“Security is our top priority and self empowerment of our youths is a paramount commitment of our administration.

“With these vehicles, we would in the near future, reduce drastically the crime rate in the state.

“I invite other banks and private establishment to emulate this gesture”, Ishaku said.

Responding on behalf of security agencies in the state, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Shehu Saulawa, said that the gesture “Will serve as morale booster to all of us and will make us redouble our efforts to make Taraba State safer.”

He also called for continuous cooperation between the Taraba public and the security agencies for a peaceful and safer living.

 

BANK

Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

25th July 2018

