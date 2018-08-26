Bank alerts turn me on – Opemipo Bamgbopa, actress

Are you living the life of your dreams?

Yes, I am. Nothing makes me happier than having to do all I want to do in life. I am a product of grace.

Who is your role model in the industry?

My boss, Abiodun Jimoh, who heads Prodigy and Pens Communications, alongside my big sister and rave of the moment, Jumoke Odetola. He is an outstanding producer, director, screenwriter, actor, and I can go on and on. His mentorship and unique ways are evident in the industry, and all of us in the team are distinct because of him. The industry has to watch out for this great man.

Has life been treating you well?

Life is not a bed of roses. It has its ups and downs. It doesn’t always give us what we want, but it’s left for us to make the best out of our lives.

Is Opemipo in any relationship at the moment?

I want to make that private for now.

What’s your happiest moment?

My happiest moment is when my mum gave birth to my kid brother. I named him Morenikeji because I was lonely for so long. So, I have just one sibling.

Are you ready for marriage?

Marriage is a whole lot of work! And it takes a lot of maturity regardless of age. I see a lot of marriages crash these days and most times the causes are invisible. When it’s time and I see all the signs that I am ready, I will go ahead‎ with it.

What turns you on?

Bank alerts turn me on. I am a different kind of me.

What should we look out for in you?

My comeback is going to be a different version of Opemipo. It’s going to be something better and different from the norm.