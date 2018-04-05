Banished cripple allegedly defiled four minors in Kebbi

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Banished from Jega town for having canal knowledge of minors, a cripple man identified as AbdulAzeez Muhammed Jega, 40, popularly known as ‘Socia,’ has been arrested by the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) for allegedly defiling other four minors at Badariya area of Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

It was gathered that the suspect, who was banished from Jega town due to his promiscuity especially with under aged girls, lured different minor girls into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of them one after the other.

Speaking with journalists in his office, the state’s Commander of VGN, Lawal Muhammed Augie, said his men got wing of the suspect’s activities and swung into action.

According to him , “When our men got to the suspect’s house, they met four girls whose names are Hafsat Umar, 13, Shamsiya Muhammed, 12, Hauwa Awali, 12 and Aisha Aliyu, 13 with him and they all confessed he had had sexual affairs with them.”

He added that his men got the tip-off of the suspect’s act from residents of Badariya area of Birnin-Kebbi. “

“We quickly swung into action and we met four of the girls in his apartment. They all confessed he has been having sexual affairs with them. Even one of them said he has been having it with her since last year,” he said.

Augie explained that the suspect was banished from Jega town because of his notorious sexual relationship with minors.

“Before he was arrested, residents of Badariya community have been complaining about his sexual behavior with minors,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, one of his victims, Hafsat Umar, revealed that the suspect had been having sexual intercourse with her since a year ago.

According to Hafsat, “One day I was hawking for my parents when he invited me. He persuaded me to enter his room and since then he has been having carnal knowledge of me and the other girls,” she said.

The suspect, who claimed he has a wife and three children, told journalists that he committed the crime.

He said he had at different occasions invited the girls to his apartment and had sexual intercourse with them.

Speaking with journalists at the Vigilante Group office, leader of Badariya Community, Malam Muhammed Abdullahi (Marafan Badariya) said he had received several complaints about the suspect’s illicit affairs with minors within three months of his stay in the area.

He said, “I just spoke to his landlord and we are about to expel him from our community when he was apprehended while having sexual affairs with four minors,” he said.