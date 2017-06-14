The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Bangladesh landslides death toll rises to 149
14th June 2017 - London: Death toll rises to 12 in tower blaze
14th June 2017 - Bello to Senate: Get rid of Melaye
14th June 2017 - Africa and Belarus partnership vital- Wofai Samuel
14th June 2017 - U.S: Shooter in congressmen shooting confirmed dead
14th June 2017 - Turkey: Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
14th June 2017 - Lagos LG polls: Makarfi-led PDP faction announces alliance with LP
14th June 2017 - FG inciting workers against govs over Paris Club refund – Bayelsa govt.
14th June 2017 - Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund
14th June 2017 - OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers
Home / Cover / World News / Bangladesh landslides death toll rises to 149

Bangladesh landslides death toll rises to 149

— 14th June 2017

Authorities in Bangladesh began relief operations on Wednesday after rain-triggered landslides killed at least 149 people in the country’s south-east, officials said.

The government allocated 375 metric tons of rice and 5,000,000 taka (62,000 dollars) to distribute among the affected people as an emergency response to the tragedy, said Hammadul Baqui, an official at the disaster management control room in Dhaka.

At least 105 bodies were found in the district of Rangamati, 36 in Chittagong and six others in neighbouring Bandarban after 48 hours of ceaseless rains that lasted until Tuesday, he said.

Baqui added that the firefighters have retrieved the bodies of a young child and her father after they were buried in fresh mudslide in Cox’s Bazar district, more than 300 kilometres south-east of the capital Dhaka.

Manzarul Mannan, Chief of Rangamati District Administration, said the rescuers have reached most corners of the affected areas on the second day of their search operations in spite it was terribly difficult.

“They had to walk for long miles or to travel by boats to the remote areas as road communications in the hills were cut off at many places because of the mudslides and toppled trees,” Mannan said.

He hoped to lunch a full-fledged damage assessment mission by Thursday.

The government pledged to provide essential support to help victims overcome the disaster, senior minister, Obaidul Quader told a meeting in Rangamati hill district after distributing cash and food support to the families of those killed in the landslides.

Quader, the second in command in the ruling Awami League party, also ordered an assessment of damages to homes and crops, said disaster management official Harun-ur Rashid.

Rescuers pulled at least 100 bodies from beneath chunks of mud that buried hillside homes at different parts of Rangamati, said Rashid earlier.

The death toll may rise as disaster response teams began a second day of rescue operations in the remote areas, he added.

More than 4,000 people who lost their homes were evacuated to shelters run by the local administrations.

Bangladesh’s meteorological department forecast more rain in the hilly region for Wednesday after the country experienced heavy monsoon rains Monday due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Meteorologist Meghnath Tunchangya warned that heavy rains may trigger further landslides in the hilly areas.

The disaster came less than two weeks after tropical cyclone Mora killed eight people and damaged thousands of homes along the south-eastern coast of Bangladesh.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bangladesh landslides death toll rises to 149

— 14th June 2017

Authorities in Bangladesh began relief operations on Wednesday after rain-triggered landslides killed at least 149 people in the country’s south-east, officials said. The government allocated 375 metric tons of rice and 5,000,000 taka (62,000 dollars) to distribute among the affected people as an emergency response to the tragedy, said Hammadul Baqui, an official at the…

Share

  • London: Death toll rises to 12 in tower blaze

    — 14th June 2017

    The death toll in the blaze that engulfed a residential tower in west London early on Wednesday has risen to 12 and “will rise further,” Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said. Emergency services are continuing a “long and complex operation’’ in the building, and the “incredibly challenging’’ task of confirming how many people are missing….

    Share

  • Bello to Senate: Get rid of Melaye

    — 14th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged the Nigerian Senate to check members that lack proper upbringing in their midst to save its image from hurt. Bello spoke to State House Correspondents after he had a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as he briefed him on political incidents in…

    Share

  • Africa and Belarus partnership vital- Wofai Samuel

    — 14th June 2017

    A two-day Belarus-Africa forum held recently in Minsk, Belarus with the theme “New Frontiers”was organised to seek economic partnership between Africa and Belarus. Nigeria’s media personnel, Wofai Samuel, engaged ministers and other top dignitaries on the role of the public sector in promoting economic and trade relationships that supports the African and Belarusian businesses. Valentin…

    Share

  • U.S: Shooter in congressmen shooting confirmed dead

    — 14th June 2017

    A heavily armed gunman ambushed Republican senators and congressmen at a baseball practice Wednesday morning, leaving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others injured. A Facebook page belonging to a person with the same name as the reported suspect has expressed fiercely anti-Trump views. President Trump announced that he had died. Lawmakers and aides ducked…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share