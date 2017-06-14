The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Bangladesh fumes over arrest of diplomat in New York
14th June 2017 - London’s Grenfell Tower engulfed by fire, “a number of fatalities”
14th June 2017 - 50 in hospital after fire razes London’s Grenfell tower
14th June 2017 - 600 policemen to secure Kaduna highway
14th June 2017 - 48 Zambian opposition MPs suspended for snubbing president’s speech
14th June 2017 - 11m out-of-school children in North-East Nigeria – UN
14th June 2017 - South Korea arrests Nigerian for smuggling $1.7m meth
14th June 2017 - 10-man France down England in lively friendly
14th June 2017 - Adekunle elected as president of Nigeria Kung-fu Federation
14th June 2017 - WFP appeals for $172m for North-East Nigeria
Home / National / Bangladesh fumes over arrest of diplomat in New York

Bangladesh fumes over arrest of diplomat in New York

— 14th June 2017

Bangladesh said, on Wednesday, that the arrest of one of its diplomats in New York on charges of labour trafficking and assault appeared to be a violation of an international treaty on the treatment of diplomats.

Mohammad Islam, the deputy consul general of Bangladesh Consulate General in New York was indicted on Monday on charges of labour trafficking and assault for forcing his domestic helper to work without pay through threats and intimidation.

“We have reasons to believe that the arrest is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963.

“We have lodged a strong protest with the chargé d’affaires of the United States Embassy in Dhaka,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry on Tuesday summoned a U.S. diplomat to express its dismay over the arrest.

Islam has limited diplomatic immunity and was ordered to surrender his passport when he appeared in court in New York, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown in a statement on Monday.

According to the indictment, Islam brought another Bangladeshi, Ruhul Amin, to New York between 2012 and 2013 to work as household help.

Soon after Amin arrived, Islam allegedly took his passport and made him work 18 hours a day, allegedly without pay, according to the indictment.

“If the victim disobeyed the defendant’s orders, Amin was allegedly physically assaulted,” Brown said.

A spokesman for the Bangladesh embassy in Washington said it believed Amin had filed the case in bad faith and the allegations were “fabricated” and “baseless”.

Bail was set at 50,000 dollars bond or 25,000 dollars cash.

Shameem Ahsan, the Bangladeshi consul general in New York, told Reuters on Wednesday from New York that Islam has been released from a correctional centre.

Islam was not immediately available for comment.

The foreign ministry said Bangladeshi embassy in Washington was in contact with the State Department about the prompt resolution of the case.

“We hope our concerns will be duly addressed,” the ministry said. (NAN)
SH

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bangladesh fumes over arrest of diplomat in New York

— 14th June 2017

Bangladesh said, on Wednesday, that the arrest of one of its diplomats in New York on charges of labour trafficking and assault appeared to be a violation of an international treaty on the treatment of diplomats. Mohammad Islam, the deputy consul general of Bangladesh Consulate General in New York was indicted on Monday on charges…

Share

  • 50 in hospital after fire razes London’s Grenfell tower

    — 14th June 2017

    The fire that engulfed the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in central London, on Wednesday, killed some people and injured at least 50 more. The dead were trapped while asleep inside the towering inferno. “I am very sad to confirm that there have been a number of fatalities, I cannot confirm the number at this time due…

    Share

  • 600 policemen to secure Kaduna highway

    — 14th June 2017

    The Nigerian Police, on Tuesday, deployed a 600-man special squad to Abuja-Kaduna highway to check crimes, especially kidnapping and robbery. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Habila Joshak, inaugurated members of the special squad in Rijana village, Kachia Local Government of Kaduna State. Joshak said 500 mobile police were deployed, while 100 were from…

    Share

  • 48 Zambian opposition MPs suspended for snubbing president’s speech

    — 14th June 2017

    Zambia’s parliament has suspended 48 opposition lawmakers for boycotting a speech by the president, widening a political rift that has alarmed rights groups. Parliament’s speaker barred the United Party for National Development (UPND) politicians from taking their seats for 30 days, a move that banned them from the building and stopped their pay. Their party,…

    Share

  • 11m out-of-school children in North-East Nigeria – UN

    — 14th June 2017

    The UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Mr. Gordon Brown, says there are about 11 million out-of-school children in northeast Nigeria due to the destructive activities of the Boko Haram terrorists. Brown, former British Prime Minister and chair of the Commission on Financing Education Opportunity, told the Correspondent of the NAN in New York that…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share