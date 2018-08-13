Sabo added that the command swiftly reinforced and mobilised its men to the area with a view to apprehending the bandits.

“Yesterday, Saturday, August 11, 2018, at about 6:30 a.m., a team of detectives attached to Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, while on operation along Jankasa village of Rigasa Kaduna, was ambushed by bandits.

“After a fierce gun battle, four of our policemen paid the supreme sacrifice. We quickly mobilised and reinforced to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous acts. No arrest has been made yet but, as events unfold, I will give more details,” he said.

The police spokesman added that investigation into the matter had commenced.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday arrested eight suspected bandits and foiled an attack on a market in Gurbin Bore town in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. According to the command’s spokesman, SP Shehu Mohammed, the eight bandits were arrested following a distress call to the command on Saturday that bandits had stormed the Gurbin Bore market to cause loss of life and property, and had already abducted one Jafar Yusuf.

He said: “The command’s tactical teams swiftly arrived the scene, cordoned it off and rescued the victim who was already injured. Eight bandits were arrested with two locally fabricated guns and two jack knives recovered.”

He added that all the suspects were in the command’s custody under interrogation after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.

Recently, some family members of the Zamfara State commissioner for youth and sports, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore, were abducted in the same village, but they were later rescued.