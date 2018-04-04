Bandits invade police station, kill 2 policemen, another in Kogi 

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

Gunmen, early yesterday, raided a police station at Gegu community in Kogi State, and killed two police officers on duty along with a suspect in custody. It was reliably gathered that the bandits, numbering five, were armed with AK-47 rifles and stormed the police station at 2.15am on motorbikes.

According to a source, when they arrived the station, they opened fire to scare people away before they moved straight into the station and killed the two policemen on duty along with a suspect in a cell.

It was further gathered that the bandits made away with the police AK-47 and ransacked the station for more guns and ammunition. The source added that the operation lasted about 30 minutes, as the bandits took their time to carry out the attack aided by the blackout due to power outage.

The state police public relations officer, Willy Aya, confirmed the attack and said that the command has commenced investigation on the attack.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two police officers have been deposited in the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while the injured are said to be receiving treatment in the same hospital.